Thursday, February 27, 2025
  Supreme Court Appoints Ex-Apex Court Judge To Head Panel On SCBA Reforms





Supreme Court Appoints Ex-Apex Court Judge To Head Panel On SCBA Reforms


The Supreme Court has designated its former judge, L. Nageswara Rao, to lead a committee tasked with implementing electoral reforms within the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K. V. Viswanathan announced that Justice Rao had consented to chair the committee, which will establish eligibility criteria for candidates seeking election to the SCBA executive committee.

“In continuation of the deliberations previously conducted and the orders issued at various stages, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former judge of this Court, has graciously accepted the responsibility to chair the committee. This body will formulate recommendations concerning the norms, guidelines, and parameters required for reforming and amending the by-laws governing the SCBA executive committee elections,” the bench stated in its order dated February 24.

The bench further clarified, “The proposed reforms may, among other aspects, define the eligibility criteria for electoral participation. The committee shall consist of experienced and senior advocates, including both advocates-on-record and non-advocates-on-record, who have never expressed an interest in contesting SCBA elections as office bearers.”

Court has granted members of the bar a period of 2 weeks to submit recommendations for potential committee members directly to Justice Rao.

“We leave it entirely to the discretion of Justice L. Nageswara Rao to select names from the proposed list. Additionally, he retains the liberty to independently constitute his team should the bar members fail to submit nominations,” the court stated.

Under Justice Rao’s leadership, the panel has been vested with the authority to invite suggestions from SCBA members and other relevant stakeholders. The case is scheduled for further proceedings on April 7.

Earlier, the Supreme Court sought input regarding the committee’s chairmanship from senior advocate Vikas Singh, a former SCBA president, and the incumbent senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The bench expressed a preference for appointing a former Supreme Court judge who had been elevated from the bar, considering former Chief Justice U. U. Lalit, as well as former Justices Indu Malhotra and Rao, all of whom command respect among both the bench and the bar.

Furthermore, on May 2, 2024, the Court mandated a reservation of 33 percent of positions in the SCBA executive committee for women, reinforcing its commitment to equitable representation within the legal fraternity.

