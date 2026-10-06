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Home > India News > Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?

Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?

The direction came during a hearing on petitions challenging the India-Sri Lanka agreements concerning Katchatheevu and fishing rights.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to sensitise Indian fishermen against crossing the maritime boundary into Sri Lankan waters. (Source:ANI)
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to sensitise Indian fishermen against crossing the maritime boundary into Sri Lankan waters. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 17:50 IST

For many fishermen along Tamil Nadu’s coast, going out to sea is a daily struggle to bring home a decent catch. But when fish become harder to find closer to home, some fishermen venture farther into the sea, sometimes crossing the maritime boundary into Sri Lankan waters. This has repeatedly led to arrests, boat seizures and tensions between fishermen on both sides. The issue came up before the Supreme Court, which asked the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government to sensitise Indian fishermen about the need to avoid crossing into Sri Lankan territorial waters while fishing near Katchatheevu.

What Did the Supreme Court Say?

A Bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva heard petitions challenging the agreements concerning Katchatheevu and the maritime boundary between India and Sri Lanka. During the hearing, the Bench asked the government to make fishermen more aware of the maritime boundary and the risks of crossing it. The petitions have been listed for further hearing in February 2027, and no final relief has been granted so far.

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Why Do Fishermen Cross the Boundary?

The issue is not simply about crossing a line on a map. Fishermen depend on the sea for their livelihood, and the availability of fish can vary from one area to another. During the hearing, arguments were made that declining fish availability on the Indian side may push fishermen towards Sri Lankan waters in search of better catches. The court was also told about concerns regarding pollution and whether environmental factors could be affecting the movement of fish. Tamil Nadu’s counsel disputed allegations that Indian fishermen are responsible for polluting the waters.

Why Is Crossing Into Sri Lankan Waters a Problem?

Once fishermen cross the maritime boundary, they enter another country’s territorial waters. This can result in arrest, detention and seizure of fishing boats by Sri Lankan authorities. The Centre told the court that it is aware of the difficulties faced by fishermen and is taking up the matter through diplomatic channels. At the same time, the government wants fishermen to understand where the maritime boundary lies and avoid crossing it.

Katchatheevu Issue Still Pending

The Supreme Court petitions challenge the agreements through which Katchatheevu was recognised as being on the Sri Lankan side of the maritime boundary. The broader dispute remains before the court. For now, the court has asked authorities to focus on preventing fishermen from crossing the boundary, while the larger legal challenge will be considered at a later stage.
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Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?
Tags: fishermen arrestsIndia Sri Lanka maritime boundaryKatchatheevuKatchatheevu disputeSri Lankan NavySri Lankan waterssupreme courtTamil fishermenTamil Nadu fishermen

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Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?

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Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?
Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?
Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?
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Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?

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