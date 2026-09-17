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Home > India News > ‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?

‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?

The court questioned the assumption that women cannot perform work involving LPG cylinders and observed that denying employment solely on the basis of gender affects a woman’s dignity and equality.

A woman was denied an IOCL job allegedly because of her gender has received Rs 12 lakh in compensation.
A woman was denied an IOCL job allegedly because of her gender has received Rs 12 lakh in compensation.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-17 21:49 IST

The Supreme Court has directed Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to pay Rs 12 lakh in compensation to a woman who was denied a job allegedly because she was considered incapable of lifting LPG cylinders. The court said denying a woman employment solely because of her gender was an affront to her dignity and equal opportunity. The woman, identified as Sumitra, had applied for the post of refilling helper at an IOCL LPG bottling plant in Punjab. By the time her long legal battle reached the Supreme Court, she had already crossed the retirement age, making an appointment impractical.

Woman Denied Job Over LPG Cylinder Work

Sumitra, a resident of Gudha village, was among 49 people recommended for employment by a local committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner. She appeared for an interview for the post of casual khalasi/peon/refilling helper. While several other candidates received appointment letters, Sumitra did not. According to the case record, evidence before the trial court indicated that her candidature was rejected because she was a woman. The dispute then went through multiple stages of litigation. The trial court had granted relief to Sumitra, but the first appellate court later reversed that decision. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in an October 14, 2025 order, upheld the appellate court’s decision, holding that she did not have a legal or vested right to appointment.

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‘Women Lift LPG Cylinders Every Day’

The Supreme Court took a different view of the gender-discrimination issue. The bench questioned the assumption that women could not perform work involving LPG cylinders, noting that women routinely lift and replace LPG cylinders in their homes. The court observed that denying employment to a woman merely because she is a woman amounts to an affront to her dignity.

Compensation Instead of Appointment

Since Sumitra has now reached retirement age, the Supreme Court considered compensation an appropriate remedy and directed IOCL to pay her Rs 12 lakh. The case highlights the importance of ensuring that employment decisions are not based on gender stereotypes, particularly when determining whether a person is capable of performing a particular job.
Also Read: PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

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‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?
Tags: gender bias jobGender DiscriminationIndian Oil CorporationIOCL compensationIOCL job caseLPG cylinder jobRs 12 lakh compensationSumitra casesupreme courtSupreme Court latest judgmentwoman denied jobwomen employment rights

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‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?

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‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?

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‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?
‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?
‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?
‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?
‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?

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