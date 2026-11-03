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Home > India News > Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

Despite the Supreme Court's restrictions on firecracker sales ahead of Diwali, conventional crackers are reportedly being sold openly across Delhi markets. The Court has now asked the Centre to look into the alleged violations.

Supreme Court's Diwali firecracker order faces a reality check as report finds conventional crackers selling openly in Delhi
Supreme Court's Diwali firecracker order faces a reality check as report finds conventional crackers selling openly in Delhi

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 19:10 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday raised concerns over the alleged open sale of conventional firecrackers in Delhi despite restrictions imposed ahead of Diwali. Taking note of a newspaper report, the Court asked the Centre to investigate how prohibited crackers were being sold in the markets. A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale referred to a report published in the Hindustan Times on November 3. The report highlighted the availability of different varieties of firecrackers in several Delhi markets.

“In today’s report on Hindustan Times there’s a photograph, they say that notwithstanding yesterday’s order, now everything is available in the (firecracker) shops. Please look into it,” Justice Sundresh told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

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‘Every Other Cracker Available’: Supreme Court Flags Violations

Justice Sundresh also pointed to the report’s findings about the sale of licensed and unlicensed firecrackers.

“They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it,” he said. The newspaper report mentioned several markets, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Shastri Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and New Friends Colony, where firecrackers were allegedly being sold openly.

Vendors were reportedly displaying products labelled as green, pollution-free and zero-pollution crackers. However, conventional firecrackers were allegedly available on request. Some boxes also reportedly lacked QR codes or carried codes that redirected customers to online catalogues instead of certification details.

What Are the Supreme Court’s Diwali Firecracker Rules?

On November 2, the Supreme Court allowed the sale of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from November 4 to 6. Their use will be permitted only on November 7 and 8. The Court has restricted bursting hours to 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM on both days. A complete ban will return from November 9.

Only firecrackers certified by CSIR-NEERI and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) can be manufactured and sold. Sales are limited to designated locations, while online sales are prohibited.

Every box must carry a product-specific QR code for certification verification. Firecracker strings, commonly known as laris, and crackers containing barium are also banned.

Court Questions Implementation of Firecracker Ban

The Supreme Court has been hearing several applications concerning firecracker restrictions in Delhi-NCR due to rising air pollution. The Court has previously observed that blanket bans failed to stop the illegal sale and use of conventional crackers. Such products were often sold under the label of green firecrackers. It has also expressed concern over authorities’ failure to properly implement its directions. The latest newspaper report has once again brought the issue of enforcement into focus.

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Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report
Tags: air-pollutiondelhiDelhi NewsDiwali 2026firecracker bangreen crackerssupreme court

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Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

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Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

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Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report
Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report
Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report
Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report
Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

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