Supreme Court Cancels Karnataka IPS Officer’s Bail in Lokayukta Corruption Case, Orders Surrender Within 3 Weeks

The Supreme Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Karnataka cadre IPS officer Srinath Joshi Mahadev in an alleged corruption case linked to an extortion racket operating in the name of Lokayukta officials. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva allowed an appeal filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police. The court set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order granting Joshi protection from arrest.

The officer was serving as the Superintendent of Police in the Lokayukta Police when the alleged offences took place.

Why Supreme Court Rejected IPS Officer’s Bail Protection

The Supreme Court said the allegations against Joshi required serious consideration. It noted that the Lokayukta was established to check corruption, making the accusations against one of its senior officers particularly serious.

“The inescapable fact is that the respondent is a member of the uniformed service and is of the rank of no less than the Superintendent of Police,” the court observed.

It further said Joshi could not claim the same protection as an ordinary person seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case.

The bench also criticised the High Court for overlooking important evidence collected by the prosecution.

Constable’s Alleged Links With IPS Officer Under Scanner

The prosecution’s material reportedly showed that accused No. 1, Ningappa Savantha, a police constable who has since been dismissed from service, was allegedly in touch with Joshi. Savantha was also said to have visited the IPS officer’s office.

The Supreme Court said the material required a deeper examination. It held that the High Court was not justified in ruling out the possibility of custodial interrogation by granting anticipatory bail.

“Given the material procured by the prosecution, which warranted deeper examination, the High Court was not justified in foreclosing the possibility of custodial interrogation by granting anticipatory bail to the respondent,” the bench said.

Supreme Court Directs IPS Officer to Surrender Within Three Weeks

The Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s anticipatory bail order and directed Joshi to surrender within three weeks from the date of the order. However, the officer can seek regular bail before the appropriate court after surrendering.

“We, therefore, set aside the order passed by the High Court granting anticipatory bail to the respondent and direct him to surrender within a period of three weeks from the date of this order,” the court held. The appeal filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police was allowed.