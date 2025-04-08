Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Supreme Court Clears Path For Tamil Nadu’s Educational Overhaul By Approving 10 Long-Pending Bills

Supreme Court deems 10 Tamil Nadu bills as approved, giving the state more power over university governance and reducing the Governor’s role in appointments.

Supreme Court Clears Path For Tamil Nadu’s Educational Overhaul By Approving 10 Long-Pending Bills


In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has ruled that ten bills passed by the Tamil Nadu legislature—some of which had been pending approval since 2020—are to be considered as having received the Governor’s assent. This unprecedented move significantly enhances the state government’s control over the administration and governance of universities across Tamil Nadu.

The bills, passed under both AIADMK and DMK governments, were stuck awaiting the Governor’s nod, with some pending for over four years. They primarily aim to reduce the Governor’s influence in higher education, transferring powers to the state government—particularly in appointing Vice-Chancellors and managing administrative oversight.

Key Bills and Their Objectives:

  1. Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Bill (2020):
    Proposed transferring inspection powers from the Chancellor (Governor) to the state and included a government nominee in VC selection.

  2. Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (Amendment) Bill (2020):
    Sought to rename the university after Dr. J Jayalalithaa and bring it under state oversight.

  3. Madras University (Amendment) Bill (2022):
    Aimed at removing the Governor as Chancellor and giving VC appointment power to the state—mirroring practices in states like Gujarat and Telangana.

  4. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill (2022):
    Shifted sole authority of VC appointments to the state, cutting the Governor’s involvement.

  5. Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (Amendment) Bill (2022):
    Transferred key administrative roles and VC appointments to the state government.

  6. Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University (Amendment) Bill (2022):
    Reduced the Governor’s role in medical university governance.

  7. Tamil University (Amendment) Bill (2022):
    Empowered the state to appoint Vice-Chancellors directly.

  8. Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Further Amendment) Bill (2023):
    Strengthened earlier provisions to give more administrative power to the state.

  9. Siddha Medical University Bill (2023):
    Proposed a new Siddha medicine university near Chennai with governance under the state.

  10. Anna University (Amendment) Bill (2023):
    Continued the pattern of reducing the Governor’s role in Vice-Chancellor appointments.

Significance of the Verdict:

The Supreme Court’s decision effectively clears legislative gridlock and signals a shift in educational governance in Tamil Nadu. With these bills now considered law, the state government gains wider control over appointments and functioning of public universities, limiting the discretionary power of the Governor in academic matters.

This judgment is expected to set a precedent for other states facing similar delays in Governor’s assent on key legislations.

