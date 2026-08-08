Supreme Court Collegium Recommends New Chief Justices For 5 High Courts; No Decision Yet On J&K And MP

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by the Chief Justice of India, announced major recommendations on Saturday for the appointment of new Chief Justices across several High Courts in India. The move aims to fill leadership vacancies in key judicial institutions, including Patna, Punjab & Haryana, Rajasthan, Bombay, and Calcutta.

Key Appointments Recommended by Supreme Court

Under the new recommendations, Delhi High Court Judge V. Kameswar Rao has been proposed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra has been recommended to serve as the full-time Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma is slated to become the full-time Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Additionally, the Collegium has recommended Allahabad High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Tripathi to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, the current Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge, has been recommended to take over as the full-time Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Pending Decisions for Other High Courts

While these appointments represent a significant judicial reshuffle, the Supreme Court Collegium has not yet finalized candidates for all vacancies across the country. Specifically, the positions of Chief Justice for the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh remain undecided, with no recommendations issued for these jurisdictions at this time.

The Constitutional Process

These recommendations serve as the initial step in a formal constitutional appointment process. Following the Collegium’s proposal, the files will be forwarded to the Union Government for review and processing. The final appointments will be officially notified by the President of India only after the required administrative and constitutional procedures are successfully completed.

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