Supreme Court Commences Hearing On Question If Courts Can Modify Arbitral Awards

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday began deliberations on a critical legal question—whether courts have the authority to modify arbitral awards under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, Sanjay Kumar, K.V. Viswanathan, and Augustine George Masih, is currently hearing submissions from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Central government.

Legal Framework and Key Issues

Arbitration serves as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism aimed at reducing judicial intervention. The 1996 Act outlines limited circumstances under which courts may interfere with arbitral awards:

Section 34 allows setting aside an award on grounds such as procedural irregularities, violation of public policy, or lack of jurisdiction.

Section 37 governs appeals related to arbitration, reinforcing the principle of minimal judicial interference.

The core issue before the court is whether these provisions grant courts the power to modify an arbitral award, rather than merely setting it aside.

Reference to Larger Bench and Case Background

On January 23, 2024, a three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) referred this contentious issue to a larger bench, emphasizing the need for judicial clarity.

The matter arises from the case Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd. and revisits the 2021 precedent in Project Director, NHAI v. M. Hakeem, where the Supreme Court ruled that courts do not have the power to modify arbitral awards under Sections 34 and 37.

The present Constitution Bench will first hear arguments from those advocating for a reconsideration of the Hakeem ruling. It will then evaluate the counterview—that courts lack the power to modify arbitral awards—and determine if such power exists, its scope, and its limitations.

A previous three-judge bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta, K.V. Viswanathan, and Sandeep Mehta, had formulated key legal questions and referred them to the CJI in February 2024. These include:

Does the power to set aside an arbitral award under Section 34 include the authority to modify it?

If modification is permitted, to what extent and under what circumstances can courts exercise this power?

Judicial Implications

Historically, Indian courts have taken a restrictive approach to modifying arbitral awards, upholding the finality and efficiency of arbitration. However, the Supreme Court’s decision in this case could significantly reshape judicial intervention in arbitration proceedings, setting a crucial precedent for future disputes.

The hearing continues, with far-reaching implications for arbitration jurisprudence in India.

