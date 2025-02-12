Supreme Court Condemns Election Freebies ‘People Losing Willingness To Work’

The Supreme Court of India has strongly criticized the practice of announcing freebies before elections, arguing that it discourages people from working

The Supreme Court of India has strongly criticized the practice of announcing freebies before elections, arguing that it discourages people from working. During a hearing on Wednesday, a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih remarked that such practices lead to a decline in people’s willingness to work as they become reliant on free rations and financial assistance. The bench was hearing a case related to the right to shelter for homeless people in urban areas when it made the observation.

Impact of Freebies on Society

Justice Gavai, speaking on the issue, remarked, “Unfortunately, because of these freebies… the people are not willing to work. They are getting free rations. They are getting amount without doing any work.” This statement reflects the court’s concern that excessive reliance on state-sponsored benefits could create a dependency culture, reducing productivity and self-sufficiency among citizens.

Need for Mainstream Inclusion

The court emphasized the importance of integrating homeless individuals into mainstream society, allowing them to contribute to national development. The bench observed, “We quite appreciate your concern for them, but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation?” This statement underlines the judiciary’s belief that long-term development solutions, such as employment opportunities and skill-building programs, would be more beneficial than short-term freebies.

Government’s Response on Urban Poverty Alleviation

Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the court that the central government is working on finalizing a mission for urban poverty alleviation. This initiative aims to tackle multiple issues, including providing shelter for homeless people in urban areas. The Supreme Court has asked the government to provide a timeline for the implementation of the mission, with the next hearing scheduled in six weeks.

Digital Content Regulation Amid India’s Got Latent Controversy

In a separate matter, the debate over regulating digital content has intensified following the controversy surrounding the reality show India’s Got Latent. Public opinion remains divided, with some advocating for stricter regulations to curb inappropriate content, while others argue for less government intervention to protect creative freedom.

Supreme Court’s Observations on Rohingya Refugees’ Rights

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court also heard a plea seeking access to public hospitals and schools for Rohingya refugees. The court affirmed that no child should be discriminated against in education, reiterating the fundamental right to education for all children in India. The case is scheduled for another hearing next week.

The Supreme Court’s criticism of pre-election freebies highlights the broader concern of economic self-sufficiency and national development. While welfare measures are essential for vulnerable populations, the judiciary’s stance suggests a need for policies that promote long-term sustainability rather than short-term political gains. The government’s response to urban poverty alleviation and the debate on digital content regulation will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

