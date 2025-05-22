Home
Supreme Court Criticizes ED Over TASMAC Liquor Scam Probe In Tamil Nadu

A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai came down heavily on the central agency, stating, “You may register cases against individuals... but corporations? Your ED is passing all limits! Issue notice, returnable after vacation.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday sharply criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for "crossing all limits" during its recent raids on state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, staying further proceedings and issuing a notice to the agency.


The top court’s rebuke came while hearing a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC), challenging the Madras High Court’s April 23 order allowing the ED to proceed with its probe into alleged irregularities in TASMAC operations.

ED Accused of Federal Overreach and Political Vendetta

The ED had claimed to uncover “multiple irregularities” during raids conducted in March and again in May. The agency alleged corruption in the transportation of liquor, bar license grants, and siphoning of unaccounted cash in collusion with distilleries and bottle manufacturers. It also claimed to have seized Rs 1,000 crore in unaccounted money and “incriminating” digital data, including manipulated tender documents and fraudulent pricing schemes.

However, the Supreme Court’s remarks have sparked a political storm. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Tamil Nadu government, argued that the ED had cloned multiple mobile phones during the raids, raising questions about the legality of such actions under federal governance.

Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S. Muthusamy lashed out at the ED, accusing it of harassing government officials under the guise of investigation. “This is nothing but a political vendetta. The ED is acting with ulterior motives,” he said, reaffirming Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s support for state officials.

DMK, AIADMK, and BJP Lock Horns Ahead of 2026 Assembly Polls

The court’s order has been welcomed by the ruling DMK. Senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP R.S. Bharathi called the verdict a “blow to the BJP’s attempt to malign the state government.”

The alleged TASMAC liquor scam has become a flashpoint ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. BJP leader K. Annamalai accused state minister V. Senthil Balaji of being the “kingpin” of the scam, citing sources that pegged the corruption at over Rs 1,000 crore.

In response, Senthil Balaji denied all allegations, stating, “TASMAC’s purchases are based on a transparent, data-driven process. No discounts or favours were shown to any brand.”

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on further proceedings until after the summer vacation, casting uncertainty over the ED’s future course of action. The ruling also revives the debate on federal overreach and the alleged misuse of central agencies against opposition-ruled states.

With elections approaching, the TASMAC row is likely to remain in the political spotlight, fueling accusations, counterattacks, and legal challenges across party lines.

