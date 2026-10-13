LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence

Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence

Authorities were asked to review barricades and ensure that internet services remained available. Several petitions have alleged illegal detention, excessive use of force and mistreatment of protesters, lawyers and journalists during demonstrations on October 10 and 11.

The Court had earlier warned against completely stopping public transport ahead of the protests.
The Court had earlier warned against completely stopping public transport ahead of the protests.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 18:40 IST

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of several petitions related to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to October 15 (Thursday). The hearing was deferred after Justice V Mohana fell ill. 
 
The parties agreed to the new date. The Court also asked for a senior Delhi Police officer to appear in connection with allegations by women journalists that they were assaulted while covering the protests. 
 
At the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Court extended the deadline for the compliance report and replies to pending petitions until October 15. 
 
It also issued notice on a fresh petition challenging the legal immunity granted to Election Commissioners under the 2023 law. Earlier, the Court directed authorities not to detain anyone except according to law. 
 
It said Metro and train services should operate normally unless restrictions were necessary to maintain public order. It also directed authorities to allow free movement, subject to traffic rules, and ensure that lawyers, journalists and other professionals could perform their duties without obstruction. 
 
Authorities were asked to review barricades and ensure that internet services remained available. Several petitions have alleged illegal detention, excessive use of force and mistreatment of protesters, lawyers and journalists during demonstrations on October 10 and 11. 
 
Lawyers’ bodies have sought independent inquiries, accountability for police personnel and preservation of evidence.  Opposition leaders have also challenged the SIR exercise.
 
The Court had earlier warned against completely stopping public transport ahead of the protests. 
 
The pending matters include allegations of police action against demonstrators and restrictions affecting access to courts and public services.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence
Tags: Delhi Protesthome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Enterprise Cybersecurity: The Supply-Demand Intelligence Report Q4 2026 By Analyst Layer

IBL Finance Limited proposes a public issue of Secured, Rated, listed, and Redeemable NCDs aggregating up to Rs 50 crore

Women BJP Workers Allege Misconduct by Congress Workers During Protest, Seek FIR

Caught on Camera: NSUI Women Workers and Female Cops Slap, Pull Hair Inside Bus During Delhi Protest | Video Goes Viral

Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence

Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case

Caught On Cam | Amitabh Bachchan Refuses To Shake Female Fan’s Hand Outside Jalsa On 84th Birthday; Internet Reacts

Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack

WTC Standings Updates: Australia Establish Firm Grip on Top After Beating South Africa, Check Latest Standings After SA vs AUS 1st Test

Fastest ODI Hundred: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian Batters With Fastest ODI Ton

Arsenal vs Lille Prediction: Who Will Win in ARS vs LIL? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Bond SIP: How Regular Investing in Bonds Can Help Build a Diversified Fixed-Income Portfolio

Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence
Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence
Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence
Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence
Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence

QUICK LINKS