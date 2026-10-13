Supreme Court Defers Delhi Protest, SIR Petitions to October 15; Seeks Senior Police Officer’s Presence

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of several petitions related to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to October 15 (Thursday). The hearing was deferred after Justice V Mohana fell ill.

The parties agreed to the new date. The Court also asked for a senior Delhi Police officer to appear in connection with allegations by women journalists that they were assaulted while covering the protests.

At the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Court extended the deadline for the compliance report and replies to pending petitions until October 15.

It also issued notice on a fresh petition challenging the legal immunity granted to Election Commissioners under the 2023 law. Earlier, the Court directed authorities not to detain anyone except according to law.

It said Metro and train services should operate normally unless restrictions were necessary to maintain public order. It also directed authorities to allow free movement, subject to traffic rules, and ensure that lawyers, journalists and other professionals could perform their duties without obstruction.

Authorities were asked to review barricades and ensure that internet services remained available. Several petitions have alleged illegal detention, excessive use of force and mistreatment of protesters, lawyers and journalists during demonstrations on October 10 and 11.

Lawyers’ bodies have sought independent inquiries, accountability for police personnel and preservation of evidence. Opposition leaders have also challenged the SIR exercise.

The Court had earlier warned against completely stopping public transport ahead of the protests.