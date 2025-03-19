Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus

The Supreme Court has previously made many judgments on cases related to real estate. The court was also hearing several petitions filed by homebuyers. These homebuyers bought flats, made payments, but never received their property.

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus


In a recent incident, the Supreme Court has criticized real estate companies and banks. There is one major reason behind this criticism: they are causing problems for homebuyers. Many of us, as homebuyers, have seen that we are suffering because projects are not completed on time. Despite not receiving the property on time, buyers still have to pay the monthly installments. The Supreme Court has criticized the banks on the same issue, as they force buyers to pay monthly installments (EMIs) for homes they haven’t received yet.

The court has ordered the CBI to look into the connection between these builders and banks. The court has also asked the CBI to give a plan within two weeks on how they will conduct the investigation. The court speculate that this investigation will bring out many real estate companies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Said What?

This case was handled by the bench led by Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The judges said that the builder-bank nexus has caused a lot of suffering to homebuyers. Ultimately, the Supreme Court had to come to their rescue. The court noted that it deals with many such cases every day, but it’s not the job of the court to handle them all.

“We will definitely have a CBI probe. That is clear. Thousands of people are crying. We can’t wipe their tears, but we can address their issues. Something very effective has to be done in a time-bound manner,” the bench said. The judges have made it clear that the CBI probe is necessary to address these issues timely and effectively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court has also appointed the 1980-batch IPS officer, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, to assist with this case. This case will involve a huge probe against builders and banks, bringing virtually the entire real estate sector under scrutiny.

Supreme Court’s Encounters With Real Estate Fallouts

The Supreme Court has previously made many judgments on cases related to real estate. The court was also hearing several petitions filed by homebuyers. These homebuyers bought flats, made payments, but never received their property. The homebuyers booked flats under subvention plans in various housing projects in NCR. The allegation was that they were being forced by banks to pay EMIs despite not getting possession of their flats. Under the subvention scheme, banks disburse the sanctioned amount directly to the accounts of builders, who pay EMIs on the amount until flats are handed over to homebuyers. As builders started defaulting on paying EMIs as per the tripartite agreement, banks initiated action against homebuyers to recover the payments.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ranjit Kumar, who were defending the financial institutions, asked the Supreme Court for a favor. They requested the court not to group all the banks together, as their clients had already provided all the information before the bench as sought by it.

Singhvi also said that, if a particular builder became insolvent, then the fault did not lie with banks. On which bench questioned how a bank could release money to a builder despite knowing that not a brick was laid at the site.

The court made it clear that “no one will be spared, but those who acted fairly should not be afraid of the impending investigation”

On the other hand solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, defending CBI told that the outset that the agency would take the case if the court directed and suggested that the probe could start with investigation into any project in Greater Noida. The court, however, asked the agency to come back with a detailed proposal.
The court has decided to take strict action in this case. Of the approximately 40 builders and 30 banks/financial institutions involved in the proceedings, only nine banks and five builders submitted their compliance affidavits. “This blatant disregard and ignorance of the court’s directions, coupled with their reluctance in appropriately assisting the court, hints towards a possible collusion between builders-cum-developers and banks/financial institutions,” the bench said.

Here Are The Pointers By The Supreme Court

The bench had directed the petitioners, builders and banks to furnish the following information regarding different projects —
(i) The status and details of payments made by builders to banks or payments by homebuyers to banks/ builders,
(ii) The date of offering possession where the project is stated to have been completed,
(iii) The current status of completion of the project,
(iv) The status of recovery from homebuyers,
(v) The amenities advertised by builders at the time of launching projects and the status regarding completion thereof,
(vi) The status as to whether the builder-cum-developers had undergone CIRP (under IBC) or any other coercive or non-coercive recovery procedure, and the stage of such proceedings,
(vii) Whether homebuyers received any relief from statutory authorities like RERA. If so, the details of such orders were to be furnished.

 

Filed under

Supreme Court

newsx

In Photos: Sunita Williams’ Historic 9 Months Journey In Space
newsx

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’
Supreme Court Demands CBI

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus
The violent mob in Nagpur

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable
The district administrati

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions
NASA astronauts Butch Wil

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space?...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

In Photos: Sunita Williams’ Historic 9 Months Journey In Space

In Photos: Sunita Williams’ Historic 9 Months Journey In Space

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space? Here’s What He Says

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space?...

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips