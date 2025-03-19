Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus

The court has ordered the CBI to look into the connection between these builders and banks. The court has also asked the CBI to give a plan within two weeks on how they will conduct the investigation. The court speculate that this investigation will bring out many real estate companies.

Who Said What?

This case was handled by the bench led by Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The judges said that the builder-bank nexus has caused a lot of suffering to homebuyers. Ultimately, the Supreme Court had to come to their rescue. The court noted that it deals with many such cases every day, but it’s not the job of the court to handle them all.

“We will definitely have a CBI probe. That is clear. Thousands of people are crying. We can’t wipe their tears, but we can address their issues. Something very effective has to be done in a time-bound manner,” the bench said. The judges have made it clear that the CBI probe is necessary to address these issues timely and effectively.

The court has also appointed the 1980-batch IPS officer, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, to assist with this case. This case will involve a huge probe against builders and banks, bringing virtually the entire real estate sector under scrutiny.

Supreme Court’s Encounters With Real Estate Fallouts