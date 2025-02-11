Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Supreme Court Directs Sessions Court To Decide SP Leader Azam Khan’s Appeal In 6 Months

The Supreme Court directed a sessions court to adjudicate the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan against his conviction in a case involving the assault of a public servant.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Supreme Court Directs Sessions Court To Decide SP Leader Azam Khan’s Appeal In 6 Months


The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a sessions court to adjudicate the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan against his conviction in a case involving the assault of a public servant.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal issued an interim order, urging the District Court to endeavor to resolve Khan’s appeal within 6 months.

Additionally, the Court clarified that the sessions court would treat Khan as a juvenile accused in the matter, following a request by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who argued that the findings of the juvenile court were in his client’s favor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Abdullah Azam Khan, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Suar constituency in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, was convicted along with his father by a local court for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duties. The conviction pertains to a 2008 incident involving a ‘dharna’ staged on a state highway.

After the Allahabad High Court dismissed his plea to stay the conviction in April 2023, Khan approached the Supreme Court. Consequently, his conviction led to his disqualification from the Assembly.

On September 26, 2023, the Supreme Court sought clarification from the district judge of Rampur regarding Khan’s date of birth. His counsel later submitted a report supporting his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reiterated its directive, instructing the sessions court to dispose of Khan’s appeal within six months.

Read More: NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On Display This Year

Filed under

Azam Khan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Poetry Meets Visual Storytelling: Adapting Words for a Digital Age

Poetry Meets Visual Storytelling: Adapting Words for a Digital Age

Alexey Varlamov’s Odsun: A Story Beyond Borders, A Dream Beyond Reach

Alexey Varlamov’s Odsun: A Story Beyond Borders, A Dream Beyond Reach

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

PM Modi to Visit Marseille After Paris: A Historic Connection to Veer Savarkar’s Legacy

PM Modi to Visit Marseille After Paris: A Historic Connection to Veer Savarkar’s Legacy

PM Degree Row: Something Of ‘Interest To Public’, Public Interest Not Same, Delhi University Tells High Court

PM Degree Row: Something Of ‘Interest To Public’, Public Interest Not Same, Delhi University Tells...

Entertainment

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB Roast Resurfaces

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox