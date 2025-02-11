Supreme Court Directs Sessions Court To Decide SP Leader Azam Khan’s Appeal In 6 Months

The Supreme Court directed a sessions court to adjudicate the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan against his conviction in a case involving the assault of a public servant.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a sessions court to adjudicate the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan against his conviction in a case involving the assault of a public servant.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal issued an interim order, urging the District Court to endeavor to resolve Khan’s appeal within 6 months.

Additionally, the Court clarified that the sessions court would treat Khan as a juvenile accused in the matter, following a request by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who argued that the findings of the juvenile court were in his client’s favor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Abdullah Azam Khan, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Suar constituency in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, was convicted along with his father by a local court for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duties. The conviction pertains to a 2008 incident involving a ‘dharna’ staged on a state highway.

After the Allahabad High Court dismissed his plea to stay the conviction in April 2023, Khan approached the Supreme Court. Consequently, his conviction led to his disqualification from the Assembly.

On September 26, 2023, the Supreme Court sought clarification from the district judge of Rampur regarding Khan’s date of birth. His counsel later submitted a report supporting his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reiterated its directive, instructing the sessions court to dispose of Khan’s appeal within six months.

Read More: NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On Display This Year