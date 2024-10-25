The petition sought to challenge the Bombay High Court's earlier decision to quash the look-out circulars (LOCs) issued against Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and their father, Lt. Col. Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd.), in connection with the high-profile death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Read more below)

In a significant ruling for Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court of India has dismissed a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Maharashtra state government, and the Bureau of Immigration. The petition sought to challenge the Bombay High Court’s earlier decision to quash the look-out circulars (LOCs) issued against Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and their father, Lt. Col. Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd.), in connection with the high-profile death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Supreme Court’s Observations

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan expressed their discontent regarding the CBI’s actions, labeling the petition as “frivolous.” Justice Gavai pointed out that the motivations behind the CBI’s petition appeared to stem from the high-profile nature of the case, stating, “We are warning. You are filing such a frivolous petition, only because one of the accused is a high-profile person… It will be with exemplary cost.”

The justices also remarked on the deep societal roots of the accused, emphasizing the need for respect in handling such high-stakes legal matters. They made it clear that if the CBI continued on this path, it could face penalties.

Background of the Case

This ruling comes after the Bombay High Court had previously canceled the LOCs issued against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in February. The LOCs had been established to prevent them from leaving the country amid ongoing investigations into Rajput’s death, which has been surrounded by controversy since it occurred on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence.

The issuance of an LOC allows investigative agencies to request the Bureau of Immigration to detain a person, preventing them from traveling abroad. In December 2020, the high court temporarily lifted the LOC to permit Rhea Chakraborty to attend a scheduled event in Dubai, despite strong opposition from the CBI.

Jurisdictional Challenges

The case has also raised questions regarding jurisdiction, as the first information report (FIR) against Chakraborty was initially filed in Patna by Rajput’s family, later transferred to the CBI in Delhi. Advocates for Chakraborty argued that the jurisdiction should rest with Mumbai, considering the residency of both the accused and the circumstances of the investigations.

The Supreme Court has voiced concerns over the prolonged nature of the investigation, noting that the CBI has yet to file a charge sheet since the case was taken over in 2020. The court underscored the necessity for closure in legal proceedings, questioning the rationale behind the LOCs issued based solely on an FIR.

Implications for Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has remained at the center of investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has involved multiple agencies, including the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The recent Supreme Court ruling represents a crucial development in her ongoing legal battle, allowing her and her family members greater freedom while the investigation continues.

The court’s dismissal of the CBI’s petition signals a potential turning point in the case, highlighting the judiciary’s stance on respecting legal processes and the rights of individuals involved.

