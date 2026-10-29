Supreme Court Draws Line On Rape Case Compromises, Says Serious Offences Cannot Be Settled Away

The Supreme Court has set aside a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that quashed a rape case after the parties reached a compromise, holding that serious offences cannot be wiped out merely because the accused and the complainant have settled their dispute. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said it could not approve quashing a case involving an alleged heinous offence on the basis of a settlement. The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to the accused but directed that the trial proceed, while flagging concerns over settlements secured through coercion and false complaints allegedly made in the hope of financial settlements.

Why the Supreme Court rejected the compromise-based quashing

The accused had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered under Sections 64(1), 33(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(1)(w)(ii) and 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Senior Advocate Warisha Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the parties had compromised and that the High Court had accepted the settlement while disposing of an application under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). The bench said it was concerned by the decision, observing, “considering the seriousness of the offence, we were slightly perturbed.”

Supreme Court examines rulings on quashing serious offences

The bench examined earlier judgments relied on by the High Court, including Narinder Singh v. State of Punjab and Anita Maria Dias and Anr v. State of Maharashtra and Anr. These rulings cautioned that inherent powers to quash criminal proceedings should not be used for “heinous and serious offences indicating mental depravity or offences like murder, rape, dacoity etc. which cannot be termed private in nature.”

It also referred to Gian Singh v. State of Punjab, which held that the power under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, now reflected in Section 528 of the BNSS, may be exercised after a settlement except in cases involving serious offences such as murder, rape, dacoity and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. In Shambhu Kharwar v. State of UP, the case had been quashed because the allegations themselves indicated that the relationship was consensual.

Supreme Court records victim’s statement on the settlement

The bench interacted with the victim through the office of the District Legal Services Authority in the presence of its secretary. Recording her statement, the court said, “the victim in the same breath says that she was coerced into the settlement, that she is not ready for a settlement and that she requires money for settlement. She categorically stated that she made a complaint and stated the truth therein.”

The Supreme Court clarified that the truth of the allegations would have to be examined during the trial and that it was not expressing any opinion on their merits.

Supreme Court flags coercion and false complaints for money

The bench said quashing a non-compoundable offence solely on the basis of a compromise would exceed the powers under Section 482 of the CrPC and violate the restrictions under Section 320. It said, “We are not only concerned with the settlements which could be arrived at on coercion by the accused but also apprehensive of the multiplicity of such false complaints being made, with the lure of a future settlement being arrived at.”

Reiterating its position, the court said, “We have already stated the law on the point insofar as quashing a case involving serious offences on mere settlement; which we cannot approve. We have distinguished the decisions relied on by the learned Single Judge.”

The Supreme Court consequently set aside the High Court’s order, directed the trial to proceed and granted anticipatory bail to the accused subject to conditions.

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