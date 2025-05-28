Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail To Ashoka University Professor Over Operation Sindoor Remarks, Seeks SIT Probe Report

During the hearing, the apex court clarified that there would be no restrictions on Mahmudabad’s fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended interim bail to Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at Ashoka University, in connection with FIRs filed over his social media post related to Operation Sindoor.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended interim bail to Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at Ashoka University, in connection with FIRs filed over his social media post related to Operation Sindoor. The top court also sought a detailed report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Haryana Police to probe the matter.

During the hearing, the apex court clarified that there would be no restrictions on Mahmudabad’s fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression. However, he has been directed to refrain from posting any content related to the ongoing legal cases on social media or any other public platform.

The court also asked the Haryana Police to update it on their response to a notice issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in relation to the FIRs against Mahmudabad. The professor had earlier been sent to judicial custody by a Sonipat court before the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on Thursday.

SIT formed

Following the court’s direction, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur constituted a Special Investigation Team to conduct an expedited and impartial probe into the FIRs dated May 17 and May 18, filed at Rai Police Station in Sonipat district.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Mamta Singh, who also serves as the Commissioner of Sonipat Police. Other members of the SIT include Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia and Vikrant Bhushan, SP of the Special Task Force, Gurugram.

The SIT has been tasked with completing the investigation swiftly and submitting a report under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, as per Kapur’s directive.

Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, a development that drew significant media and academic attention. His lawyer Kapil Balyan confirmed that he was released on Thursday after jail authorities received the release warrant.

While the Supreme Court has refused to stay the ongoing investigation, it emphasized the importance of ensuring that the professor’s constitutional rights are not infringed during the legal process.

ALSO READ: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets US Official in Washington; India and US Push to Boost Tech and Trade Ties