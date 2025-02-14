Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Supreme Court Extends Interim Protection From Arrest To Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar

The Supreme Court extended its interim order protecting former Indian Administrative Service trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest.

Supreme Court Extends Interim Protection From Arrest To Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar


The Supreme Court on Friday extended its interim order protecting former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest.

Khedkar faces allegations of document forgery to secure eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna granted Delhi Police additional time to file its response to Khedkar’s challenge against the Delhi High Court’s decision, which had denied her anticipatory bail. The extension was granted at the request of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.

The court directed Khedkar to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. “List after three weeks. Let interim protection be continued till then provided she is cooperating for investigation,” the bench ordered, scheduling the next hearing for March 18.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khedkar, informed the court that she had not yet been summoned for questioning by the police and expressed her willingness to cooperate. Previously, the Supreme Court had directed that no coercive action be taken against her until further orders.

Fraud Allegations and High Court Observations

Khedkar is accused of fraudulently claiming reservations under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities categories to clear the UPSC exam. The Delhi High Court, while rejecting her bail plea, strongly criticized her actions, stating that the case represents a “classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole.”

The High Court emphasized that Khedkar’s interrogation was essential to uncover the extent of the alleged conspiracy. It also noted that her parents held influential government positions, raising concerns about possible collusion with powerful figures.

Currently, Khedkar faces criminal charges from the Delhi Police for cheating and unlawfully securing benefits meant for OBC and disabled candidates in the civil services examination.

With the next Supreme Court hearing set for March 18, all eyes will be on how the investigation unfolds and whether further legal action will be taken against the former IAS trainee.

