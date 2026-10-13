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Home > India News > Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections

Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections

Supreme Court registry flags 14 defects in Rahul Gandhi and Opposition leaders’ plea challenging voter deletions and alleged SIR irregularities, delaying its listing for a hearing.

Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi's SIR Plea (Image: ANI)
Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi's SIR Plea (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 08:54 IST

The Supreme Court registry has flagged 14 defects in a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders over alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The plea has not yet been cleared for listing before the court. The objections include missing lawyer authorisations, unclear documents and a shortfall of Rs 220 in court fees. The registry has also questioned why individual Election Commissioners have been named as private respondents in a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.

What defects has the Supreme Court registry flagged?

The registry has sought a clear, legible copy of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s identity card. It has also flagged missing or unsigned vakalatnamas for petitioners numbered 3 to 11. These authorisations allow lawyers to represent their clients. The nine leaders concerned are Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Raut, MA Baby, D Raja, Mahua Majhi, Supriya Sule and ET Mohammed Basheer.

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The registry has also asked for clear copies of supporting records, including digital copies on a pen drive of the Election Commission’s June 24, 2025, decision to initiate SIR and other documents related to voter deletions. These are filing objections and do not amount to a judicial ruling on the petition’s merits.

What the Supreme Court plea demands on voter deletions

The petition names the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents. It seeks an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, with technical experts and other eminent citizens, to audit electoral-roll deletions and modifications within a fixed timeframe.

The petitioners have also sought an interim suspension of the ongoing SIR exercise across states until the court decides the issues. They want safeguards to ensure no voter is removed without prior notice and a reasonable opportunity to be heard. They have also asked that eligible voters in Punjab and other poll-bound states be allowed to apply for inclusion until the legally prescribed deadline.

Supreme Court asked to examine EC records and Punjab deletions

The plea seeks booth-wise publication of deleted voters’ names, reasons for their removal, gender- and age-wise breakdowns, and a mechanism to restore eligible voters. It also asks for Election Commission files, agendas, minutes, internal notes and objections related to SIR decisions, access logs from the ECINET and ERONET systems, and the complete file on the June 24, 2025, decision.

The petition asks the Supreme Court to examine compliance with Article 324 of the Constitution, Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and relevant judicial rulings. It seeks appropriate action against officials found responsible for violations, including under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, wherever warranted. It also seeks changes to online Form 6 voter registration to align it with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, unless those rules are lawfully amended.

The petition cites Punjab’s draft electoral roll published on August 13, 2026, which reportedly showed around 20.66 lakh fewer names than the approximately 2.14 crore electors recorded in June 2026. The petitioners say the alleged irregularities raise concerns about electoral integrity and eligible citizens’ voting rights.

Why the Supreme Court plea followed a meeting request

The petition was filed after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined a meeting requested by Gandhi and Kharge on Sunday. They wanted to submit a memorandum raising concerns about the CEC, alleged arbitrary arrests of students, Metro station closures and train cancellations.

The CJI said a meeting on matters already pending before the Supreme Court would conflict with the separation of powers and principles of judicial propriety. He assured them that any petition would be heard at the earliest possible opportunity, in accordance with the law.

Also Read: Amid INDIA Bloc Protests Over SIR, Delhi Drops Jantar Mantar as Protest Site, Names 3 New Venues as Row Intensifies    

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Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections
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Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections

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Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections

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Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections
Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections
Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections
Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections
Supreme Court Flags 14 Defects In Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Plea; Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Signatures, Kharge’s ID Among Objections

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