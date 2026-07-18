Supreme Court Gets Letter Petition Seeking Protection For Sonam Wangchuk; Here’s Everything It Wants

A letter petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking urgent protection of the fundamental rights of Sonam Wangchuk and other peaceful protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged NEET paper leaks and examination irregularities. The petition urges the top court to intervene, claiming the protest concerns issues affecting millions of students, including repeated paper leaks, lack of transparency in public examinations, recruitment exams and the overall credibility of the examination system. It also alleges that Sonam Wangchuk was detained by police, leaving the movement without its principal leader.

The petition argues that the protest is a peaceful exercise of constitutional rights and says participants fear their democratic expression could be curtailed after Wangchuk’s detention. It adds that the demonstration has drawn students and young citizens from across the country who are demanding accountability in the conduct of public examinations.

Sonam Wangchuk protest raises concerns over alleged examination irregularities

According to the petition, the protest highlights several alleged malpractices beyond paper leaks. These include alleged leakage of OMR answer sheets, cases where one person allegedly appears in an examination while another person’s answer sheet is evaluated, and the circulation of leaked papers under the guise of “guess papers.” It says these issues directly affect the future of millions of students and require immediate attention from constitutional authorities.

The petition also notes that Sonam Wangchuk was leading the protest while undertaking a hunger strike. It further mentions that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has publicly raised concerns over examination-related irregularities through various forums.

Sonam Wangchuk petition invokes constitutional protections for peaceful protest

The letter petition argues that peaceful protest is protected under Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b), 21 and 14 of the Constitution. It states that Jantar Mantar is a government-designated venue for peaceful demonstrations and says any police action must be “fair, reasonable, proportionate and in accordance with the rule of law.”

It further says, “The grievance of the Petitioner is confined to ensuring that the peaceful protest remains peaceful and that the constitutional rights of all protesters are protected.” The petition adds that it “does not seek immunity from lawful regulation by the authorities but only prays that executive action remains fair, reasonable, proportionate and consistent with the Constitution.”

Sonam Wangchuk plea seeks medical aid, police restraint and legal relief

Among the reliefs sought, the petition asks the Supreme Court to direct authorities to protect the fundamental rights of Sonam Wangchuk and all peaceful protesters, permit the protest and hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to continue, and provide qualified doctors, emergency medical equipment, medicines and periodic medical examinations for participants on hunger strike.

It also seeks directions restraining Delhi Police from interfering with the peaceful protest or using unnecessary force except in accordance with law. If Sonam Wangchuk is found to be under unlawful detention, the petition requests the court to order his release and facilitate his return to the protest site so the demonstration can continue under his leadership.

What is a letter petition?

A letter petition is an informal letter written to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court or High Courts to bring to their attention the grave violations of fundamental rights or public interest matter. The epistolary jurisdiction of the Courts under Articles 32 and 226 of the Constitution gives rise to the possibility that these letters may be transformed into a writ petition.

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