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Home > India News > Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre

Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre

During the hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana emphasised that petitions arising under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution must be decided expeditiously. The Bench observed that even if a High Court does not consider a matter urgent, disqualification petitions involving alleged defection needs timely disposal.

The petition against Sapre has been pending since July 2024. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha presented the matter before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The petition against Sapre has been pending since July 2024. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha presented the matter before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 15:39 IST

The Supreme Court has directed Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to complete proceedings within two months and decide on a disqualification plea filed against Congress Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre over allegations of defection.
 
Sapre was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 2023 on a Congress ticket. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar accused Sapre of joining the BJP leading the party to seek her disqualification under the anti-defection law.
 
The petition against Sapre has been pending since July 2024. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha presented the matter before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
 
During the hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana emphasised that petitions arising under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution must be decided expeditiously. The Bench observed that even if a High Court does not consider a matter urgent, disqualification petitions involving alleged defection needs timely disposal.
 
What Happened in the court
 
Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha told the court that this is a classic case of 10th schedule. This lady (Sapre) has left the party and is campaigning with the opposite party. We have gone to the Speaker but he doesn’t start proceedings.
 
The court said there are allegations against the respondent of voluntarily giving up membership of the party on whose ticket she was elected. It is alleged that disqualification is triggered under 10th schedule. The court also held that the petition was filed before the Speaker of the Assembly in July 2024 and has not been decided so far. 
 
“The high court dismissed the petition observing that there was no urgency. Even in a case where the court finds that there is no urgency such issue should be dealt with expeditiously. Even in the case where considerable time is left till the expiry of the Assembly it is expected that petitions under the 10th schedule be decided expeditiously,” the court further observed.
 
The court then directed the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly to decide the disqualification petition within 2 months.
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Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre

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Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre

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Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre

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Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre
Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre
Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre
Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre
Supreme Court Gives MP Assembly Speaker Two Months to Decide on Defection Plea Against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre

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