Friday, April 18, 2025
Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail

In a strongly-worded warning, the Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Telangana government for violating environmental protection norms and felling trees in defiance of court orders.




In a strongly-worded warning, the Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Telangana government for violating environmental protection norms and felling trees in defiance of court orders. The apex court made it clear that it would not hesitate to go to any extent to safeguard the environment, even if that meant sending senior state officials to jail.

The case pertains to the large-scale cutting of trees on a protected stretch of land in Kancha Gachibowli land, which the court had previously ordered to be preserved. A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and A.G. Masih said the state had two options—either restore the destroyed green cover or be prepared to face serious legal consequences.

“You must understand the gravity of the situation. If the state wishes to save its chief secretary and other top officials from imprisonment, a comprehensive revival plan for the damaged area must be submitted,” the bench stated. It also warned that a temporary jail could be set up on the same land if necessary, underscoring the seriousness with which the court views environmental violations.

“We Will Go Out of the Way to Protect the Environment”

Representing the Telangana government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi admitted that the felling of trees may have occurred due to a misunderstanding, arguing that the act was neither deliberate nor malicious. He also maintained that exemptions were granted under existing statutory provisions through a process of self-certification, citing that certain plant species were not covered by blanket felling restrictions.

The court, however, rejected this explanation, pointing out that no tree—regardless of species—could be felled on protected land without prior judicial approval. Even projects deemed critical to national security, such as strategic road widening near border areas, require the court’s consent, the bench reminded.

Shocking Visuals, Displaced Wildlife

The court also expressed concern over the ecological impact of the illegal tree felling, referring to disturbing video evidence showing wildlife fleeing from their natural habitat.

“It was distressing to watch wild animals scrambling for shelter after the destruction of the forest cover,” Justice Gavai noted. The bench has now directed the state’s wildlife warden to submit a detailed report on the steps being taken to protect and rehabilitate displaced fauna.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, the court granted the state government one month’s time—on Singhvi’s request—to prepare a robust and time-bound plan for restoring the ecological balance of the affected area.

Larger Message on Environmental Accountability

The Supreme Court’s warning is being viewed as a landmark message to all state governments regarding their responsibility towards environmental conservation. By drawing a hard line and openly discussing penal action against senior officials, the bench signalled a shift toward stricter enforcement of green laws.

Legal experts say the case could set a precedent for how ecological violations are dealt with across the country, especially in instances where state authorities are found complicit.

As the court awaits the Telangana government’s restoration blueprint, the message is loud and clear: ecological damage will no longer be brushed aside as administrative oversight.

