Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar In Obc Certificate Forgery Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, who was at the center of a high-profile controversy involving allegations of submitting forged documents, including fake disability and OBC certificates, to clear the UPSC civil services examination.

According to the court’s order, if Ms Khedkar is arrested during the ongoing Delhi Police investigation, she must be released immediately upon providing a cash surety of ₹35,000. However, she has been cautioned against trying to influence witnesses or tamper with any evidence in the case.

This decision marks a strong pushback against a November 2024 ruling by the Delhi High Court, which had denied her bail on the grounds that her actions appeared to be deliberate attempts to deceive the authorities.

SC Questions High Court Ruling

While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court rejected the Delhi High Court’s claim that Ms Khedkar had not cooperated with the investigation. Justice BV Nagarathna questioned, “What is the meaning of ‘not cooperating’? She has not committed murder. This is not an NDPS case. She will cooperate.”

The Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju, who appeared for the Delhi Police, argued that the police needed her custody to uncover a wider conspiracy, possibly involving others who helped issue the false certificates. He insisted the case might not be an isolated incident.

In response, the court said that while identifying the source of the fake documents is important, keeping her in custody was not necessary at this stage.

Background of the Case

Ms Khedkar first came under scrutiny in June last year after Pune Collector Suhas Diwase reported that she had demanded government perks like an official car, personal staff, and an office that she wasn’t entitled to as a probationary officer.

She was later transferred to Washim, and her credentials began to unravel. Investigators found she had secured her IAS posting by claiming benefits meant for candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and persons with physical disabilities.

However, it was revealed that her father, a former Maharashtra government officer, owned property worth over ₹40 crore, disqualifying her from claiming the OBC non-creamy layer status. She also skipped a mandatory health check-up that would have verified her disability exemption.

Defending Her Claims

Ms Khedkar defended her position, submitting a medical certificate from a Maharashtra hospital that diagnosed her with an old ACL tear and instability in her left knee. She further argued that there was no major name change involved — only her middle name was altered — and that the UPSC had verified her identity using biometric data.

Still, the UPSC stood firm on its view, stating she had committed a fraud against the public and needed to be in custody to unravel how she received support in faking the documents.

Legal Journey and Interim Protection

This is not the first time the Supreme Court intervened in her case. In January, the apex court had noted that the nature of the offenses and the circumstances suggested she deserved interim protection from arrest — which was then extended during a March hearing.

Back then, Justices Nagarathna and SC Sharma emphasized that Ms Khedkar had submitted an affidavit committing to cooperate fully with the investigation, yet the Delhi High Court in December 2023 had described the charges against her as “a classic example of fraud committed not only on an authority but on the nation at large.”

The court had also hinted at possible involvement of powerful figures in helping Ms Khedkar secure fake documents, suggesting a broader investigation was necessary.

A Case That Continues to Raise Questions

Ms Khedkar, whose IAS selection was cancelled by the UPSC in August, was later sacked by the union government in September. She has consistently denied the allegations, saying that she is being targeted because she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against a senior officer.

Now out on anticipatory bail, Ms Khedkar remains under scrutiny as the Delhi Police continue their investigation into what could potentially be a larger conspiracy involving falsified documents and misuse of reservation privileges.

