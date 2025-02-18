Supreme Court Grants Bail To Christian Michel In Agusta Westland Chopper Scam

The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the high-profile AgustaWestland chopper scam, after he spent six years in custody. The bail was granted after considering that Michel had been in jail for over six years while investigations were still ongoing. The Court noted that, despite the filing of multiple chargesheets by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the probe was not yet completed. Michel’s release is subject to conditions set by the trial court.

Overview of the AgustaWestland Chopper Scam

The scam revolves around the 2010 deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. Christian Michel, a British arms dealer, was extradited from Dubai in 2018. The CBI’s chargesheet claimed a loss of approximately Rs 2,666 crore to the Indian government due to the deal, and Michel is accused of receiving 30 million euros (Rs 225 crore) in kickbacks from the company.

Background on Christian Michel

Michel played a key role in securing the deal by allegedly influencing Indian Air Force (IAF) officials and members of the UPA government. He was arrested in December 2018, and the case involves charges such as cheating, criminal conspiracy, and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. Michel’s bail application had previously been rejected by the Delhi High Court in 2023, but the Supreme Court has now ruled in his favor, citing his prolonged custody and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Accusations and Allegations

Following his arrest, Michel accused the CBI of pressuring him to sign a confession, which allegedly involved meeting former Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the deal’s negotiation. The CBI has denied these claims.

What’s Next in the AgustaWestland Scam Case?

Despite Michel’s release, investigations into the scam continue, with the CBI and ED focusing on several other individuals implicated in the case. As the trial progresses, the full extent of the corruption surrounding the deal is likely to be revealed.

(Input from Agencies)