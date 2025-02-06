Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Supreme Court Grants Elected Body Control Of Kabaddi Federation To Secure India’s Participation In Asian Championship

The Supreme Court of India vested the newly elected governing body, constituted in December 2023, with the authority to administer the operations of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Supreme Court Grants Elected Body Control Of Kabaddi Federation To Secure India’s Participation In Asian Championship


In an effort to facilitate India’s participation in the forthcoming Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship, the Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, vested the newly elected governing body, constituted in December 2023, with the authority to administer the operations of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh directed retired Justice S.P. Garg, who had been serving as the administrative head of AKFI since his appointment by the Delhi High Court in 2018, to formally transfer charge to the newly elected body.

Significantly, the Court mandated that the governing body take all necessary steps to ensure India’s participation in the upcoming Kabaddi Championship in Iran, scheduled from February 20 to 25, 2025. However, the Court clarified that the transfer of charge does not equate to formal recognition of the elected body, nor does it preclude the resolution of outstanding issues concerning its legitimacy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Supreme Court was adjudicating a plea filed by national kabaddi players Priyanka and Pooja, who sought judicial intervention to secure permission for their participation in the Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship (Women’s).

The Court has set a deadline of February 11 for the completion of all requisite formalities to ensure the timely participation of the Indian team in the tournament.

Read More: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To Officials Of Discovery India After Threats Over ‘Cult Of Fear: Asaram Bapu’

Filed under

Kabaddi Federation

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shreyas Iyer Shines In Nagpur With Second Fastest Fifty On Team India Return

Shreyas Iyer Shines In Nagpur With Second Fastest Fifty On Team India Return

Upcoming IPO: Hexaware Technologies Ltd IPO Date

Upcoming IPO: Hexaware Technologies Ltd IPO Date

ITC Q3FY25 Results: Profit Down 7.27% , But Revenue Surges 9%

ITC Q3FY25 Results: Profit Down 7.27% , But Revenue Surges 9%

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch

Israel Orders Military To Draft Plan For Palestinians To Leave Gaza

Israel Orders Military To Draft Plan For Palestinians To Leave Gaza

Entertainment

Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox