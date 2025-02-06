Supreme Court Grants Elected Body Control Of Kabaddi Federation To Secure India’s Participation In Asian Championship

The Supreme Court of India vested the newly elected governing body, constituted in December 2023, with the authority to administer the operations of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

In an effort to facilitate India’s participation in the forthcoming Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship, the Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, vested the newly elected governing body, constituted in December 2023, with the authority to administer the operations of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh directed retired Justice S.P. Garg, who had been serving as the administrative head of AKFI since his appointment by the Delhi High Court in 2018, to formally transfer charge to the newly elected body.

Significantly, the Court mandated that the governing body take all necessary steps to ensure India’s participation in the upcoming Kabaddi Championship in Iran, scheduled from February 20 to 25, 2025. However, the Court clarified that the transfer of charge does not equate to formal recognition of the elected body, nor does it preclude the resolution of outstanding issues concerning its legitimacy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Supreme Court was adjudicating a plea filed by national kabaddi players Priyanka and Pooja, who sought judicial intervention to secure permission for their participation in the Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship (Women’s).

The Court has set a deadline of February 11 for the completion of all requisite formalities to ensure the timely participation of the Indian team in the tournament.

Read More: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To Officials Of Discovery India After Threats Over ‘Cult Of Fear: Asaram Bapu’