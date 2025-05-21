Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Sets Bail Conditions | India News

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested over his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor. The court also set strict bail conditions and barred him from posting further on the matter while directing a special investigation team to probe the case.

Restrictions Imposed

In a significant ruling, the top court barred Professor Mahmudabad from posting anything online about the matter, underscoring the sensitivity of the issue. The decision reflects the court’s attempt to balance freedom of expression with ongoing legal scrutiny.

To ensure an impartial investigation, the Supreme Court directed the Haryana Police to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of three IPS officers who are not from Haryana. Notably, the SIT must include a woman officer. The police have been ordered to constitute this team by Thursday, May 22, 2025. Alongside this, the court instructed the police not to entertain any fresh FIRs related to the case for the time being.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad Bail Conditions

As part of the interim bail conditions, Professor Mahmudabad is required to surrender his passport to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Sonepat and provide common bail bonds pertaining to both FIRs registered against him. The Supreme Court emphasized that the professor must cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, clarifying that the interim bail was granted specifically to facilitate such cooperation.

Responding to the court’s order, the Haryana Police indicated that it should be permitted to present any further evidence during the investigation, especially if it seeks to challenge the interim bail and have it lifted. This signals that the police view the matter as still open and subject to additional scrutiny.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad Arrested Over Social Media Posts

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who leads the political science department at Ashoka University, was arrested on Sunday by Haryana police. His arrest followed two complaints, one of which was lodged by the Haryana State Commission for Women. The complaints largely stem from a perceived misinterpretation of Mahmudabad’s social media posts, which many observers agree do not contain any criticism of Operation Sindoor or the two women military officers who have, on multiple occasions, briefed the media about the operation.

