Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To Officials Of Discovery India After Threats Over ‘Cult Of Fear: Asaram Bapu’

The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, granted interim protection to officials of Discovery Communications India in light of alleged threats arising from the release of the documentary series “Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu.”

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices P.V. Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan directed law enforcement agencies in at least seven states to ensure the security of the channel’s personnel and assets.

This ruling followed a petition submitted by Discovery Communications India and its senior executives operating across various states. The channel, which broadcast the documentary on self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, reported a surge in hostile comments on social media, many of which were directed at Discovery and its associated individuals.

Legal counsel representing the broadcaster contended that these threats had significantly impeded the petitioners’ freedom of movement within the country. The Supreme Court acknowledged the impracticality of petitioners seeking relief from multiple High Courts and, consequently, issued notices to the Central government and state authorities in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

“Issue notice returnable in the week commencing 3rd March 2025. In the interim, we direct police authorities to ensure the petitioners’ access to their workplace and to prevent any threats or physical harm against them,” the court instructed.

The petitioners contended that the documentary was produced using verified public records, judicial rulings, and testimonies from witnesses. They further asserted that threats intensified following its release on the OTT platform Discovery+.

The petition elaborated: “The series provides a comprehensive examination of Asaram Bapu, a self-styled spiritual leader who has been serving a life sentence since 2018 for offenses including rape and murder. It relies on factual accounts derived from legal records, witness statements, and court judgments.”

The plea underscored the need for protective measures due to criminal intimidation and threats allegedly issued by groups claiming allegiance to Asaram. It highlighted an incident on January 30, when a mob congregated outside Discovery’s Mumbai office, causing significant disruption. Although police intervened to disperse the assembly, no legal action was taken against those responsible.

Asaram, who remains incarcerated for multiple convictions of rape, has been granted bail on medical grounds. His continued influence among followers, as indicated by the threats against Discovery Communications, underscores ongoing concerns about public order and security.

