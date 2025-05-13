Supreme Court Hears PIL On Alleged Forced Deportation Of Rohingya Refugees

A PIL in the Supreme Court claims India forcibly deported 43 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, and seeks their return and release from custody.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court of India, accusing the central government of forcibly deporting 43 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, despite many of them holding UNHCR refugee cards. The petition raises serious concerns about human rights violations and calls for immediate action from the top court.

According to the plea, those deported include women, children, elderly persons, and individuals with severe health problems. The petitioners allege that the refugees were taken from detention centers under the guise of biometric collection and never released afterward.

It is claimed that the refugees were transported to airports and flown to Port Blair, from where they were placed on Indian naval ships. The PIL highlights shocking allegations that these individuals were blindfolded, had their hands tied, and were abandoned in the sea, putting their lives at grave risk.

The petitioners have requested the Supreme Court to direct the government to bring back the deported refugees to Delhi and to release them from custody.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to a previous Supreme Court order dated April 8, 2021. He emphasized that the government is legally bound to carry out deportation actions as per law. The 2021 order had clarified that fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution apply to every individual, citizen or not. However, the right not to be deported is linked with the right to reside in India under Article 19(1)(e), which is applicable only to Indian citizens.

The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, was informed that some Rohingya refugees with valid United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards had been arrested and deported, which raises questions about the legal protections offered to international refugees in India.

In a follow-up ruling on May 8, 2025, the court maintained that if any Rohingya refugees are considered foreigners under Indian laws, they are liable to be deported.

Justice Datta firmly stated, “If they are foreigners as per the Foreigners Act, then they have to be deported.” This was in response to the plea filed by senior advocates Colin Gonsalves and Prashant Bhushan, who were representing the Rohingya petitioners.

The case continues to spark debate over the treatment of refugees in India and the legal limits of deportation under national and international law.

