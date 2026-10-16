‘**** You CJI!’: Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices To Nikhil Wagle, Sanjay Raut Over Remarks Against CJI Surya Kant

The Supreme Court on Friday issued show-cause notices to journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut over their remarks about Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and the judiciary. A bench comprising CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order on a contempt petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), asking the two to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The bench declined a request to summon them and exempted both from personal appearance for now. “We are giving a show cause … as of now we are granting exemption for personal appearance. Let us see,” CJI Kant said.

Why the Supreme Court took note of the remarks against CJI Surya Kant

The controversy began after the CJI declined a request from a delegation of opposition parties led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet him over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Wagle reacted to a The Hindu report on the decision by posting “**** you CJI!” on X. He later deleted the tweet and apologised. Raut, meanwhile, claimed that 80 Supreme Court and High Court judges had been seen playing badminton with political leaders in London.

“You can meet them, play with them, have dinner or lunch, with them, with Chief Ministers. You can suddenly resign to join a political party. You don’t care for principles and law then but when we want to meet you to save democracy…you say we will not meet political leaders,” Raut had said.

In another media interaction, Raut alleged that judges freely attended political programmes organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that BJP chief ministers hosted dinners to welcome them.

CJI Kant calls attacks on the Supreme Court unfortunate

Responding to the matter, CJI Kant said courts had consistently stepped in to protect personal liberty and other rights. He described criticism targeting the institution after people had approached it for relief as deeply unfortunate.

“When personal liberty or any rights are jeopardised, each one of them has, in the past also, come to the Court seeking rescue. Probably the courts have never lagged behind in protecting those rights. And if the same people condemn, criticise, take the courts left and right, it is very unfortunate. Very, very unfortunate.”

He added, “May better sense prevail. We can only pray.”

SCBA alleges remarks could bring the Supreme Court into disrepute

SCBA President Pradeep Rai told the bench that the association was pained to seek contempt proceedings against the two.

“We are pained to approach the court to initiate contempt proceedings. One is a responsible Member of Parliament. Another is a very responsible senior journalist. We have been observing them,” he said.

Rai argued that such remarks could provoke others into inappropriate actions and damage the institution’s reputation. “There are so many other persons. They are actually instigated by this, and they are doing something completely inappropriate and bringing the institution into disrepute,” he said.

Attorney General grants consent for Supreme Court contempt plea

The SCBA sought the Attorney General’s consent to initiate proceedings under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act. Attorney General R Venkataramani granted consent on October 15, the same day the association wrote to him.

“In my considered view the tweets made by Shri Nikhil Wagle, Journalist and Shri Sanjay Raut, Member of Parliament are prima-facie scandalous, intended to lower the esteem of the Hon’ble the Supreme Court of India and particularly the Chief Justice of India,” the Attorney General said in his consent letter.

The SCBA subsequently moved the Supreme Court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also backed the petition, arguing that some people deliberately make such remarks in an attempt to pressure the government.

“Many of them understand…I support SCBA. .. Many of them understand. They do it deliberately…They misunderstand that it may successfully bring pressure on the government. They believe that it brings pressure. The attempt is there. It may be a futile one,” Mehta said.

(with inputs from Bar and Bench)

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