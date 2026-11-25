The Supreme Court on November 25 issued notice to the Delhi Police on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), but refused to consider their requests for interim bail at this stage. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the Delhi Police must first respond to the interim relief pleas. The matters will now be placed before the CJI for the constitution of a three-judge bench, keeping in view an earlier reference order concerning conflicting interpretations of bail principles under the UAPA.

Supreme Court declines interim bail pleas, asks Delhi Police to respond first

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, sought interim bail, pointing out that his client had remained in custody for over six years. Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave made a similar request for Imam. However, the bench refused to consider immediate relief without hearing the respondent.

When Sibal referred to an earlier instance in which interim bail was granted to a co-accused, the CJI responded, “Not today.” Justice Bagchi added, “You have made a prayer for interim relief; let it be responded.”

Sibal also requested an early hearing. The CJI said the bench was aware of the facts and had prepared for the matter, remarking, “We have done our homework.” When asked whether the interim pleas could be listed separately, the CJI said the main case itself would be listed.

Supreme Court refers bail pleas for three-judge bench consideration

The Supreme Court directed that the matters be placed before the CJI on the administrative side to constitute a three-judge bench. The decision follows a May 22 reference order passed by a two-judge bench in Tasleem Ahmed over a perceived conflict between the January 2026 Gulfisha Fatima judgment and the 2021 Union of India v KA Najeeb ruling.

The Najeeb judgment held that prolonged incarceration and delays in trial could justify bail even in cases involving stringent UAPA provisions. The reference followed criticism by a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan in Syed Ifthikar Andrabi, which said the Gulfisha Fatima and Gurwinder Singh judgments had departed from the principles laid down in Najeeb.

Supreme Court recalls earlier ruling denying bail to Khalid and Imam

On January 5, 2026, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria denied bail to Khalid and Imam, describing them as “ideological drivers” of the alleged larger conspiracy. However, it granted bail to five other accused, including Gulfisha Fatima, after distinguishing their alleged roles.

The Supreme Court had imposed a one-year embargo on fresh bail for Khalid and Imam, allowing them to approach it after the examination of protected witnesses or the expiry of one year from the order, whichever came earlier.

Supreme Court to consider prolonged incarceration and bail conditions

In their present pleas, Khalid and Imam have argued that the one-year restriction is nearing expiry and that the prosecution cannot complete the examination of protected witnesses by January 5, 2027. Citing their prolonged incarceration, they have sought bail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, argued that the reference order also concerned the same FIR. The CJI said the conflicting observations required consideration, adding, “Mr. Dave, in the light of the conflict of observation, I have to apply my mind. It was my judgment (Najeeb case) which is being discussed. So I am feeling little embarrassed. One bench says Najeeb means this, another bench says it does not mean…I am being told what I have said…”

The Supreme Court will now take up the main matter after the appropriate three-judge bench is constituted.

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