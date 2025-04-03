Supreme Court Judges To Publicly Disclose Assets In Landmark Move

In a historic decision aimed at enhancing transparency within the judiciary, all 33 sitting judges of the Supreme Court have unanimously agreed to make their asset details publicly available on the court’s official website.

In a historic decision aimed at enhancing transparency within the judiciary, all 33 sitting judges of the Supreme Court have unanimously agreed to make their asset details publicly available on the court’s official website. This marks a major shift from the previous practice, where asset declarations were voluntary and remained confidential.

The resolution was passed during a full-court meeting on April 1, reflecting growing concerns over judicial accountability. The move follows recent controversies, including allegations of financial misconduct involving a former Delhi High Court judge, which have fueled calls for greater transparency.

A Long-Standing Debate on Judicial Asset Disclosure

The issue of judicial asset declaration has been debated for decades. In 1997, the Supreme Court adopted the Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, requiring judges to submit asset declarations internally to the Chief Justice of India (CJI). However, there was no requirement for public disclosure.

In 2009, in response to public demand, the Supreme Court allowed judges to voluntarily disclose their assets, though it was not made mandatory. Even today, the court’s website states that such disclosures are optional, with only 30 out of 33 judges having submitted their declarations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal battles over the Right to Information (RTI) Act further complicated the matter. In a 2010 ruling, the Supreme Court held that while judges must declare their assets to the CJI, public disclosure was not mandatory unless a significant public interest justified it.

Government’s Position and Parliamentary Recommendations

Despite repeated calls for reform, including recommendations from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice in 2023, no legislation has been enacted to mandate public asset disclosure for judges. The government recently reaffirmed in Parliament that asset declaration remains a judicial prerogative, with no immediate plans to introduce statutory requirements.

A Step Toward Greater Judicial Accountability

The Supreme Court’s decision to voluntarily disclose assets is a significant step toward reinforcing public trust in the judiciary. While it remains to be seen whether this will lead to broader reforms, the move signals a commitment to increased accountability and transparency in India’s highest court.

Must Read: Mallikarjun Kharge Reacts To Waqf (Amendment) Bill And US Tariffs