Supreme Court Lawyers Protest Police Manhandling During Stir Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Demand Fair Probe

Members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) on Tuesday assembled at the Media Park to express solidarity with lawyers who allegedly faced misconduct by police during October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who has been facing allegations of discrepancies in SIR electoral rolls.

The members observed a one-minute silence to express their support for the advocates who were allegedly manhandled and detained by Delhi Police during the protest. Supreme Court Bar Association President Pradeep Rai was also present at during the silent protest.

The solidarity protest came amid growing political and legal scrutiny of the SIR exercise across the country.

Several advocates, including senior lawyers and women lawyers, were reportedly detained during the protest near the Supreme Court premises. The security arrangements were tightened ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10.

Earlier, the SCBA had earlier sought the intervention of CJI Surya Kant over the detention of lawyers and expressed concern over the alleged excessive use of force. Later, the detained lawyers were released following the CJI’s intervention.

Independent probe sought into police action

Meanwhile, the SCAORA has moved the top court seeking an independent and impartial probe into the illegal detention and manhandling of advocates by Delhi Police during the protest.

The association has demanded that the police personnel involved in the incident be identified and relevant evidence be preserved for appropriate action against those responsible. The association has also raised concerns such police actions may discourage lawyers from participating in peaceful protests.