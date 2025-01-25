Home
Supreme Court Notice To Rajasthan Police On Bail Plea Of Biker’s Wife In Husband’s Murder Case

The Supreme Court has directed the Rajasthan police to respond to the bail plea filed by Sumera Parvez, who is accused of conspiring in the murder of her husband, Asbak Mon, a motorbike racer.

Mon died in 2018 during a practice run for the ‘Indian Baja Motorsports Dakar Challenge Rally’ in the deserts of Jaisalmer. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the Rajasthan police, giving them four weeks to respond to Parvez’s appeal.

Parvez has challenged a December 2024 order by the Rajasthan High Court, which denied her bail. The appeal was filed through advocates Renjith Marar and Tarini K Nayak. Parvez claims the entire case against her is a fabrication, orchestrated by her late husband’s family as part of a deeper conspiracy.

In her petition, Parvez argues that the First Information Report (FIR) against her was filed two years after the incident, in 2020, even though the crime allegedly occurred in 2018. She asserts that this significant delay in filing the FIR casts doubt on the credibility of the investigation and the prosecution’s case.

“The contents of the FIR comprise only bald allegations of murder/criminal conspiracy implicating the petitioner, without any substantial evidence,” the petition states.

Parvez also highlights that bail has been granted to other accused individuals in the case, and she believes that, given her circumstances, she too should be entitled to bail. Her petition emphasizes that she has a young child who urgently needs her care and affection.

The tragedy unfolded on August 16, 2018, when Asbak Mon, a talented motorbike racer, died during a practice run in the Rajasthan desert ahead of the rally. Initially, his death was believed to be due to natural causes, with suspicions that he had gotten lost in the desert and succumbed to dehydration or thirst.

However, after Mon’s family, including his brother and mother, expressed suspicions of foul play, the police reopened the investigation. They later arrested Parvez, along with several of Mon’s friends, who had accompanied him for the practice run. The accused were detained in Bengaluru on charges of plotting Mon’s murder.

As the case unfolds, Parvez’s legal team continues to challenge the evidence and circumstances surrounding her arrest, while the Rajasthan police prepare to respond to the Supreme Court’s notice.

