Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Supreme Court Notice To Telangana Over ‘Delay’ In Deciding Disqualification Pleas Of MLAs

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Telangana government and other relevant parties in response to petitions challenging the delay by the assembly speaker in adjudicating disqualification requests concerning Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislators who defected to the Congress.

Supreme Court Notice To Telangana Over 'Delay' In Deciding Disqualification Pleas Of MLAs


The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, issued notices to the Telangana government and other relevant parties in response to petitions challenging the delay by the assembly speaker in adjudicating disqualification requests concerning Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislators who defected to the Congress.

Judicial Proceedings

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 25. The Court has directed the state government, the speaker’s office, the Telangana Legislative Assembly secretary, the Election Commission of India, and the defecting legislators to submit their responses before the next hearing date.

Legal Challenge & Scope of Petitions

One of the petitions contests the Telangana High Court’s November 2024 ruling regarding the disqualification of 3 BRS MLAs who switched allegiance to the ruling Congress party. A separate petition seeks judicial intervention concerning the remaining seven legislators who also defected.

The case raises significant constitutional and electoral law questions, particularly regarding the timeliness of disqualification proceedings and the role of the assembly speaker in adjudicating matters of defection under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

