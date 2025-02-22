Supreme Court Of India Involves 6 Ministries In Carbon Emissions Case

The Supreme Court of India has impleaded 6 key ministries in an ongoing case aimed at tackling this urgent issue.

In a crucial step toward addressing carbon emissions and their environmental impact, the Supreme Court has impleaded 6 key ministries in an ongoing case aimed at tackling this urgent issue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The division bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra heard arguments on the regulatory gaps in India’s carbon emission policies.

Previously, the court appointed amicus curiae Sudhir Mishra and Jay Cheema on December 5, 2024, to analyze the country’s emission status and suggest improvements.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case stems from a civil appeal against a judgment dated January 15, 2019, issued by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi.

The original petition was filed by a nine-year-old girl from Uttarakhand, who expressed concerns over the adverse effects of climate change caused by rising global temperatures. She also raised issues regarding environmental clearances granted by India’s Expert Appraisal Committees.

In response, the Supreme Court accepted the amicus curiae’s recommendation to include six ministries in the proceedings. These are the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Transport Road & Highways, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Mines, and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The court deemed their involvement essential for a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

Sudhir Mishra, supported by Advocate Petal Chandhok, AOR Gaichangpou Gangmei, and Advocate Swasti Misra, underscored the necessity of bringing these ministries on board. He pointed out the lack of enforcement of existing regulations, such as maintaining commercial and mall temperatures at approximately 25 degrees Celsius. By involving these ministries, the implementation of such measures could become more effective.

Court has granted all parties 4 weeks to file their responses before scheduling further hearings. This decision highlights the pressing need for a coordinated effort to combat carbon emissions and enhance environmental policies in India.

Read More: Unacceptable, Says India As It Claps Back Turkish President’s Kashmir Push During Pakistan Visit