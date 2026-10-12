Supreme Court On Firecrackers: ‘Won’t Hurt Religious Sentiments’, But Urges People To Voluntarily Choose Safer Practices

On Monday, the Supreme Court did what many in Delhi-NCR have braced for each autumn: it took up the question of firecrackers. This time, the bench made it clear early that a blanket ban was not its first instinct. What it wanted instead was for people to make the choice themselves.

What The Court Said

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana said it was not inclined to pass orders banning firecrackers. At the same time, it said people should recognise the health hazards and turn to safer practices. The CJI said the court would not hurt religious sentiments, but that people should come forward on their own. If citizens and civil society are aware, he said, that would be the best approach.

The court was hearing proceedings that started on its own on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, covering firecrackers, crop residue burning and solid waste management.

A Question From The Bench

Justice Bagchi asked what is religious about bursting crackers, after the amicus curiae spoke about the health risks of air pollution. The amicus replied that the court had to balance health concerns with religious sentiments, adding that the gods would be dismayed to learn that children were falling ill in their name.

The Enforcement Problem

The amicus also made a practical point. Elderly people, children and those who are infirm are the worst hit by polluted air, he said, but restrictions on crackers are unlikely to work without enforcement. Limits such as one or two hours of bursting sound good in court, he said, but police cannot be on every street at all times, and these arguments do not work on the ground. He suggested sending the issue to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the statutory body for the region, which could consider the material and medical concerns together.

The CJI agreed that caution was needed. The court must be extremely careful about passing an order unless it can be made manageable and enforceable, he said. He noted that a restrictive order is often seen as coercive, which is a human reaction, and called for a practical approach.

The Court’s Alternative

Instead of a ban, the CJI suggested an appeal to the public to celebrate as they wish but to keep a few points in mind, and to restrict celebrations to particular hours, as was done last time. He said people should be told which firecrackers are more harmful and which are less so, that the sale of highly polluting varieties could be restricted while less harmful ones are allowed, and that awareness material should be published. He also spoke of returning to an older culture of sparklers and lighting lamps.

Stubble Burning On The Agenda

The court also looked at ways to curb crop residue burning before the pollution season. Justice Bagchi referred to state proposals to buy crop residue and explore its commercial use. The CJI said the residue has become commercially viable and financially beneficial for farmers, and that a market platform is needed.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said a policy exists for both in-situ and ex-situ treatment of crop residue, and that the Union government will file a detailed affidavit. She also said an updated status report would be placed before the court on measures taken, preventive steps and future plans. The amicus acknowledged that the Centre has brought in several plans and financial incentives.

What Is Not Yet Known

The court has not passed any formal order on firecrackers, and it is unclear what the appeal to the public will look like in practice. It is also unclear whether the matter will go to the CAQM, as the amicus suggested, or what time limits might be considered.

What Comes Next

The matter will be heard again on October 15, when the Union’s affidavit and the updated status report are expected to come before the bench. By then, Delhi-NCR will be closer to the season when its air is at its worst. Whether the court’s call for voluntary restraint, backed by limits on the sale of the most polluting crackers, is enough to change what happens on the streets will be the question hanging over that hearing.

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