Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Supreme Court On Nowhera Shaik Gold Scam: Pay 25 Cr In 90 Days Or Walk In Jail

The Supreme Court has issued a stern ultimatum to Nowhera Shaik, managing director of Heera Gold Exim Pvt Ltd, directing her to either return ₹25 crore to investors within three months or face imprisonment.

The Supreme Court has issued a stern ultimatum to Nowhera Shaik, managing director of Heera Gold Exim Pvt Ltd, directing her to either return ₹25 crore to investors within three months or face imprisonment. Shaik, accused of orchestrating a massive ₹5,600 crore gold investment scam, has multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against her across several states.

During a recent hearing, a bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala emphasized Shaik’s repeated defiance of court orders. The bench noted that despite previous extensions granted to facilitate repayment, she had failed to comply. “As a final opportunity, the accused must deposit ₹25 crore within three months. Failure to do so will result in her bail being revoked, and she will be taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED),” the court ruled.’

Representing Shaik, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that she lacked the funds to make the repayment. However, the ED countered this claim, highlighting that multiple properties linked to Shaik had been attached. The court had previously directed her legal team to provide a list of unencumbered assets that could be auctioned, but they reportedly failed to disclose all available properties. Shaik has only provided details of three properties, two of which—located in Telangana—are now set to be auctioned by the ED.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has been actively investigating the Heera Gold case, which remains an ongoing probe. Authorities across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi have pending cases related to the alleged fraud.

Heera Gold, which operated in the gold and jewelry sector, lured investors with promises of an unusually high 36% annual dividend on investments. Initially, the company honored these payouts, but complaints surfaced in 2018 when investors accused Shaik of financial mismanagement and deception. She was subsequently arrested in October 2018.

With the Supreme Court’s latest directive, the next three months will determine whether Shaik secures the funds for repayment or faces legal consequences.

