Supreme Court Orders Release Of Student Protestors: Here’s What Court Said On Arrests, Police Action

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the immediate release of all minor students arrested in connection with recent nationwide protests and ordered that other student protestors who were detained or arrested solely for participating in the demonstrations be freed, provided they do not have any prior criminal record. The court further stated that no coercive steps should be taken against such student protestors and observed that an independent investigation may be required into allegations of excesses committed by both protesters and police.

Supreme Court protects student protestors, orders preservation of evidence

Reportedly, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing petitions concerning alleged police excesses during protests related to examination issues, including the NEET paper leak. The court directed that CCTV footage, drone videos, body-worn camera recordings, wireless communication data, and PCR logs connected to the incidents be preserved.

It also instructed that the personal details and digital information of student protestors must be safeguarded and not disclosed publicly for the time being. The court noted that the allegations placed before it disclosed a prima facie case warranting a fair and independent inquiry.

Student protestors’ matters may be referred to retired judge-led SIT

As per reports, the court sought replies from the Centre and the states of Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala. It indicated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired Supreme Court judge could be constituted to ensure a transparent investigation.

The Chief Justice referred to claims involving the use of shock batons, pellet gun injuries, alleged assaults on lawyers, violence said to involve police personnel in plain clothes, and injuries sustained by a 19-year-old girl. The court also took note of petitions concerning injured police personnel, stating that an independent probe would determine responsibility wherever excesses occurred.

Student protestors and police injuries both under scrutiny

Reports say that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that if student protestors had been attacked, it was a serious matter that the government could not overlook. He informed the bench that around 250 police personnel were injured during the protests and suggested that anti-social elements may have infiltrated the gatherings.

Mehta agreed to the proposal for an independent inquiry overseen by a retired judge to be appointed by the court. The petitions relate to protests that began on July 20 over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak.

Student protestors cite use of force, detentions and right to protest

According to reports, the petitioners alleged excessive use of force, mass detentions, and violations of standard crowd-control procedures, and sought an independent investigation into police conduct. The court had earlier emphasized that peaceful and lawful protest is a constitutional right and that participation in an agitation alone cannot justify excessive force or a lathi charge.

The latest directions are aimed at protecting student protestors while ensuring that evidence is preserved to determine the facts of the incidents and whether excesses were committed by any side.

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