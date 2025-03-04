Supreme Court Orders SAD Leader Majithia To Appear Before SIT For Interrogation

The Supreme Court directed Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for interrogation in connection with a drug-related case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for interrogation in connection with a drug-related case.

Majithia is scheduled to present himself on March 17 at 11 a.m., with the possibility of an additional appearance on March 18, if necessary.

Court Proceedings

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar issued the directive while hearing the Punjab government’s appeal against a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting bail to Majithia. The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for March 24.

During the proceedings, Punjab’s Advocate General Gurminder Singh argued for the cancellation of Majithia’s bail, citing his alleged lack of cooperation in the investigation. According to Singh, Majithia has refused to answer crucial inquiries related to the case. In response, Majithia’s counsel contended that he was being subjected to political harassment and requested the court to fix specific dates for interrogation.

Background of the Case

In August 2022, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to Majithia. Prior to this, the Supreme Court had provided him protection from arrest on January 31, 2022, allowing him to contest the February 20 assembly elections as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East constituency. After the protection period expired, Majithia surrendered to authorities.

On March 20, 2022, following his appointment as Punjab’s Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann took swift action regarding the case by reconstituting the Special Investigation Team probing the allegations against Majithia. The SIT was expanded from a three-member panel to a four-member team to enhance the investigation.

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

The SIT was initially established to investigate claims against Majithia following an FIR lodged on December 20, 2021, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case has remained a significant legal and political issue, with Majithia maintaining that the accusations are politically motivated.

As the Supreme Court prepares for the next hearing, the outcome of the interrogation and the SIT’s findings will be closely watched, determining the next legal steps in this high-profile case.

