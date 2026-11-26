The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a series of directions to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to strengthen warning labels on packaged food products containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fat. In a detailed judgment, the Court said food packets must clearly disclose total sugars and saturated fat, rather than focusing only on added sugar and added fat. It also directed the regulator to revise nutrient thresholds and ensure that each warning label carries a separate hexagon with a standardised pictorial representation and clear wording to help consumers identify unhealthy ingredients.

Supreme Court rejects reliance on added sugar and fat for warning labels

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued the directions concerning Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FOPNL), which is intended to alert consumers about high levels of nutrients of concern in packaged food.

The Supreme Court directed FSSAI to include total sugars and saturated fat, along with salt, while determining which products require warning labels.

“The FSSAI shall ensure that the FOPNL treats total sugars and saturated fat rather than added sugar and added fat as the nutrients of concern alongside salt in alignment with its own long-standing consensus existing prior to the DGI 2024,” the Court said.

Supreme Court asks FSSAI to recalculate nutrient thresholds

The Court also asked the regulator to revisit the threshold levels for sugar, salt and fat. It said these limits must be calculated using the total values of the nutrients instead of considering only added sugar or added fat.

It specifically ruled out adopting the values listed in Table 15.1 of the Dietary Guidelines for India (DGI) 2024, as those figures were calculated with reference to added sugar and added fat rather than total sugars and saturated fat.

“The authority shall revisit and reformulate the threshold levels for each nutrient of concern. The values provided in the table 15.1 of the DGI 2024 shall not be adopted as they stand since they were calculated with reference to added sugar and added fat and not total sugars and saturated fat,” the judgment stated. The Supreme Court further said that the revised thresholds should neither be too low nor too high.

Supreme Court orders separate hexagonal warnings for each nutrient

Another important direction concerns the design of front-of-pack warning labels. The Court said each nutrient of concern must have a separate hexagon carrying its corresponding warning and a standardised pictorial representation.

“The authority shall ensure that the FOPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient of concern. Each containing the words high fat, high sugar, high salt, respectively, alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon,” the Court directed.

This means packaged food products must have separate warnings for high fat, high sugar and high salt instead of combining multiple warnings into a single hexagon.

Supreme Court judgment follows questions over FSSAI proposal

The directions came in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking warning labels on packaged food products to disclose their salt, sugar and fat content. During an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had questioned FSSAI’s handling of the issue and asked whether the regulator was giving in to corporate pressure instead of prioritising public health, particularly the health of children.

In an affidavit filed on August 28, FSSAI proposed red-coloured hexagonal labels for products containing high levels of any two or more of added saturated fat, added sugar and salt. The proposed warnings included “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR”, “HIGH SALT” and, where applicable, “HIGHLY SWEETENED BEVERAGE”. It also proposed keeping the warning font one point larger than the font used in the nutrition table on the back of the package.

FSSAI had said the regulations would come into force within four months of notifying the draft regulations and inviting comments from stakeholders. The Supreme Court subsequently questioned shortcomings in the proposal before delivering its detailed judgment on Thursday.

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