Friday, February 14, 2025
Supreme Court Pulls Up TNPCB For Filing Plea After 2 Yrs Against Order Quashing Notice To Isha Foundation


The Supreme Court on Friday criticized the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for approaching it after two years against a Madras High Court order that had quashed a show cause notice issued to Isha Foundation.

The notice pertained to buildings constructed by the foundation between 2006 and 2014.

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh described the TNPCB petition as a “friendly match” orchestrated by bureaucrats seeking the apex court’s endorsement of its dismissal.

The court instructed Advocate General PS Raman that since Isha Foundation had already built a yoga and meditation center in Coimbatore district’s Velliangiri, the state must now ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Isha Foundation, requested that the hearing be scheduled after Shivratri due to a major upcoming event. The bench agreed and set the matter for hearing post-Shivratri.

On December 14, 2022, the Madras High Court ruled that the facilities established by Isha Foundation fell under the ‘education’ category, thereby nullifying the TNPCB notice issued on November 19, 2021. The notice had sought an explanation on why prosecution should not be initiated for the construction of multiple buildings without prior environmental clearance.

The Union government had previously informed the high court that the foundation was providing yoga lessons and operating a school, thus classifying it under the ‘education’ category.

