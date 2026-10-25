Supreme Court Quashes Blacklisting Over ‘Substandard’ Medicines, Finds Mandatory Second-Lab Testing Was Skipped

The Supreme Court has quashed a three-year blacklisting order and a two-year ban on supplying a specific medicine imposed on M/s JPEE Drugs, a pharmaceutical supplier in Madhya Pradesh, after four batches of its medicines were declared Not of Standard Quality. A three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta held that the authorities failed to follow the mandatory retesting procedure under the tender conditions. The four batches later expired while the fresh testing remained pending, leaving the company without an effective opportunity to challenge the laboratory reports used against it.

The case arose from supply agreements between JPEE Drugs and Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited for Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) Tablets IP 500 mg and Ethambutol Hydrochloride Tablets IP 400 mg to government hospitals and health centres.

Why the Supreme Court found the retesting procedure was not followed

On September 23, 2024, the corporation issued a show-cause notice after laboratory reports declared three batches of Ascorbic Acid and one batch of Ethambutol Hydrochloride Not of Standard Quality. The reports were attached to the notice. JPEE Drugs disputed the findings and argued that improper storage and handling after the medicines were supplied had caused the test failures.

On September 30, the corporation passed two orders recording that no reply had been received. One barred the company from supplying Ethambutol Hydrochloride for two years and sought recovery of ₹3,47,375. The other blacklisted the supplier for three years and sought ₹6,77,219 for the Ascorbic Acid batches. The corporation considered and rejected the company’s representation on October 1, maintaining both decisions.

JPEE Drugs challenged the action before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. After its writ petition was disposed of and its review petitions were dismissed, it approached the Supreme Court. The company argued that it had replied within the permitted seven-day period and that the authorities had ignored both statutory safeguards and the tender’s retesting requirement.

Clause 6 of Annexure IX to the tender required a second sample from the same batch to be tested by another laboratory before blacklisting. The company also relied on Sections 25(3) and 25(4) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which provide safeguards for challenging an analyst’s report through further examination.

The Supreme Court noted that the respondents’ counsel did not dispute that the second-sample procedure had not been followed before the notice was issued. The court observed: “The said clause expressly contemplated the drawal of a second sample from the same batch and its transmission to another laboratory for testing, upon receipt of an adverse report declaring the drug to be not of standard quality.”

It added: “Admittedly, this procedure was not followed before the impugned orders of blacklisting and debarment came to be passed.”

How delays and expiry of medicines affected the Supreme Court case

The court found that retesting remained pending even after the High Court had directed the authorities to arrange fresh testing. It recorded: “It is pertinent to note that, even by the time the review petitions were considered by the High Court, the fresh samples had not been drawn and no report from the second laboratory had been obtained.”

The Supreme Court also noted that the High Court’s original order had allowed 15 days for drawing fresh samples and sending them for analysis. However, the direction remained unfulfilled for more than six months by the time the Supreme Court stayed the operation of the impugned orders to the extent of blacklisting the company.

The expiry dates of the four batches further complicated the matter. After examining the batch-specific records, including differing expiry dates recorded for one batch, the court said: “Even proceeding on the latter date, the last date of all four batches has since expired.”

It then held: “The direction for re-testing, which was intended to facilitate an independent determination of the quality of the drugs in question, has, in these circumstances, lost its purpose and stands frustrated by efflux of time.”

Supreme Court cites legal safeguards against penalties after delayed testing

The Bench referred to Medipol Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd. v. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, which dealt with the opportunity for further testing. The judgment reproduced the following passage: “These judgments lay down that if owing to delay which is predominantly attributable to the State or any of its entities, owing to which an article which deteriorates with time is tested as not containing the requisite standard, any prosecution or penalty inflictable by virtue of such sample being tested cannot then be sustained.”

The Supreme Court connected this principle to Sections 25(3) and 25(4) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, stating: “The underlying principle finds expression in the safeguards contemplated under Section 25(3) and (4) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.”

It clarified that the case concerned administrative and contractual action, not a prosecution under the Act. However, the consequences for JPEE Drugs were serious. “Though the present proceedings arise from administrative and contractual action and not from a prosecution under the Act, the appellant-firm was subjected to serious civil consequences of blacklisting and debarment on the basis of the Government Analyst’s reports,” the court said.

It further observed: “The failure to follow the procedure expressly stipulated in Clause 6, followed by the non-compliance with the High Court’s direction for re-testing within the stipulated period, has deprived the appellant-firm of an effective opportunity to challenge the very reports forming the foundation of the impugned action.”

The court added: “The subsequent expiry of the batches has rendered that opportunity nugatory.”

Supreme Court sets aside blacklisting and supply ban orders

The Supreme Court quashed the competent authority’s orders dated September 30 and October 1, 2024. It also set aside the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s judgment and review order to the extent that they allowed the blacklisting and debarment orders to remain in place pending retesting. The appeals were allowed, and all pending applications were disposed of.

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