Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Supreme Court Questions Ban On Transgender Blood Donations, Urges Centre To Revisit Guidelines

Supreme Court Questions Ban On Transgender Blood Donations, Urges Centre To Revisit Guidelines

SC questions blood donation ban on transgenders, MSM, and female sex workers. Seeks expert review to ensure safety without stigmatising communities.

Supreme Court Questions Ban On Transgender Blood Donations, Urges Centre To Revisit Guidelines


The Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the central government to consult medical experts and reconsider its 2017 blood donation guidelines, which bar transgender persons, men who have sex with men (MSM), and female sex workers from donating blood. The court expressed concern that branding an entire community as “high-risk” could lead to further social stigma and discrimination.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made the observations while hearing a series of petitions challenging the guidelines issued by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC). The current rules label these groups as being at “high risk” for HIV and Hepatitis B or C infections, thus excluding them from donating blood.

“What is worrying me is, are we going to brand all transgender persons as high risk, thus indirectly stigmatising the transgender community?” Justice Kant asked during the hearing. “This is something only experts can advise.”

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati defended the guidelines, stating they were prepared with “scientific temper” by a team of medical professionals. “The intent is not to stigmatise but to protect public health,” she told the court.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the bench said it was concerned about the potential discriminatory effect of such blanket bans. Justice Singh observed, “Are we creating a kind of segregated group? Transgenders already suffer biases and prejudices.”

The court acknowledged the need for safety in blood transfusion practices but also noted that advances in technology now offer more precise testing that could help screen out unsafe donations without excluding entire communities.

“You please talk to them [the experts]… find a way where the community is not stigmatised, while safety standards are still maintained,” the court orally instructed the Centre.

Justice Kant clarified that the bench was not expressing personal views and had no intention of overriding expert medical opinion. However, he stressed that a balanced approach must be taken that protects both public health and human dignity.

The court has asked the Centre to reconsider the guidelines in consultation with medical experts, aiming for an inclusive policy that does not unfairly target already marginalised communities like transgender individuals.

ALSO READ: Schools In J&K Border Areas To Reopen Tomorrow As India-Pakistan Tensions Ease

Filed under

LGBTQ NBTC blood donation guidelines Supreme Court transgender blood donation

newsx

Supreme Court Questions Ban On Transgender Blood Donations, Urges Centre To Revisit Guidelines
newsx

India’s Operation Sindoor: How IAF Jammed China-Made Air Defence Systems In Pakistan Within 23 Minutes
newsx

Real Madrid Win Race To Sign Bournemouth Defender Dean Huijsen Amid Interest From Chelsea And...
newsx

India’s Precision Strikes Damaged Pakistan’s Air Bases, Satellite Images Show
newsx

India Briefs UN Sanctions Committee On TRF’s Role In Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pushes For Global...
newsx

Thang-ta At Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Hosts Bihar Pick Up Historic Golds As Manipur...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s Operation Sindoor: How IAF Jammed China-Made Air Defence Systems In Pakistan Within 23 Minutes

India’s Operation Sindoor: How IAF Jammed China-Made Air Defence Systems In Pakistan Within 23 Minutes

Real Madrid Win Race To Sign Bournemouth Defender Dean Huijsen Amid Interest From Chelsea And Liverpool

Real Madrid Win Race To Sign Bournemouth Defender Dean Huijsen Amid Interest From Chelsea And...

India’s Precision Strikes Damaged Pakistan’s Air Bases, Satellite Images Show

India’s Precision Strikes Damaged Pakistan’s Air Bases, Satellite Images Show

India Briefs UN Sanctions Committee On TRF’s Role In Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pushes For Global Terror Designation

India Briefs UN Sanctions Committee On TRF’s Role In Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pushes For Global...

Thang-ta At Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Hosts Bihar Pick Up Historic Golds As Manipur Dominate

Thang-ta At Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Hosts Bihar Pick Up Historic Golds As Manipur...

Entertainment

Cassie Ventura Says Diddy Abused And Forced Her Into ‘Freak-Off’—Here’s What Happened

Cassie Ventura Says Diddy Abused And Forced Her Into ‘Freak-Off’—Here’s What Happened

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers:

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Thriller

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom