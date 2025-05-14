Supreme Court Questions Ban On Transgender Blood Donations, Urges Centre To Revisit Guidelines

The Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the central government to consult medical experts and reconsider its 2017 blood donation guidelines, which bar transgender persons, men who have sex with men (MSM), and female sex workers from donating blood. The court expressed concern that branding an entire community as “high-risk” could lead to further social stigma and discrimination.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made the observations while hearing a series of petitions challenging the guidelines issued by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC). The current rules label these groups as being at “high risk” for HIV and Hepatitis B or C infections, thus excluding them from donating blood.

“What is worrying me is, are we going to brand all transgender persons as high risk, thus indirectly stigmatising the transgender community?” Justice Kant asked during the hearing. “This is something only experts can advise.”

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati defended the guidelines, stating they were prepared with “scientific temper” by a team of medical professionals. “The intent is not to stigmatise but to protect public health,” she told the court.

However, the bench said it was concerned about the potential discriminatory effect of such blanket bans. Justice Singh observed, “Are we creating a kind of segregated group? Transgenders already suffer biases and prejudices.”

The court acknowledged the need for safety in blood transfusion practices but also noted that advances in technology now offer more precise testing that could help screen out unsafe donations without excluding entire communities.

“You please talk to them [the experts]… find a way where the community is not stigmatised, while safety standards are still maintained,” the court orally instructed the Centre.

Justice Kant clarified that the bench was not expressing personal views and had no intention of overriding expert medical opinion. However, he stressed that a balanced approach must be taken that protects both public health and human dignity.

The court has asked the Centre to reconsider the guidelines in consultation with medical experts, aiming for an inclusive policy that does not unfairly target already marginalised communities like transgender individuals.

