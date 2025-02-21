Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Supreme Court Recalls Order In Abbas Ansari Case, Asks Police If Any Probe Pending Against Him

The Supreme Court, in a significant reversal, rescinded its prior directive requiring law enforcement to conclude their investigation against MLA Abbas Ansari under the Gangsters Act within 10 days.

The Supreme Court, in a significant reversal, rescinded its prior directive requiring law enforcement to conclude their investigation against MLA Abbas Ansari under the Gangsters Act within 10 days.

Instead, the Court sought clarity on whether any aspect of the investigation remained unresolved.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh adjourned the proceedings to March 6.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Ansari, asserted that the investigation had been finalized, and a chargesheet had already been submitted in connection with the case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

He further contended that the state had erroneously submitted an affidavit suggesting an ongoing investigation when, in fact, no pending inquiries remained.

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj requested additional time to obtain further clarification on the matter.

Earlier in the day, the bench directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to expedite and complete the probe against Ansari within ten days, stipulating that his bail application would only be considered once the investigation had been officially concluded.

On January 31, citing concerns regarding a potential extrajudicial encounter, Ansari requested permission to attend trial court proceedings virtually in the case filed under the Gangsters Act.

Previously, on December 18, 2024, the Allahabad High Court denied his bail application, emphasizing that he, along with several co-accused, was implicated in forming a criminal syndicate for financial and other illicit benefits.

The case originated from an FIR registered on August 31, 2024, at Kotwali Karvi Police Station in Chitrakoot district under Sections 2 and 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. The named accused—Ansari, Navneet Sachan, Niyaz Ansari, Faraz Khan, and Shahbaz Alam Khan—faced allegations of extortion and assault.

Ansari, an elected legislator from the Mau constituency representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, was taken into custody on September 6, 2024.

The Allahabad high court, in its order denying bail, had underscored that the investigation remained active at that time.

Filed under

Abbas Ansari

