Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred Samajwadi Party leader and former UP Minister Mohammad Azam Khan’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Allahabad High Court. A Division Bench of the High Court will hear the matter on November 16.

The top court also directed the High Court to consider Azam Khan’s request for interim relief while hearing the plea. The apex court ordered that the case records be transferred to the High Court within two days so that all legal contentions could be considered.

Appearing for Azam Khan, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged that his client was being subjected to political persecution. Sibal told the court that 87 FIRs had earlier been registered against the SP leader.

Sibal further claimed that Khan was arrested again shortly after securing bail in other cases, alleging that the ED action was part of a pattern of harassment.

Hearing the matter, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that there could be some substance in Sibal’s arguments. However, the CJI clarified that the Supreme Court did not wish to express any opinion on the merits of the case.

The matter will now be taken up by the Allahabad High Court on November 16.