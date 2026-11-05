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Home > India News > Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

Appearing for Azam Khan, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged that his client was being subjected to political persecution. Sibal told the court that 87 FIRs had earlier been registered against the SP leader.

The top court also directed the High Court to consider Azam Khan’s request for interim relief while hearing the plea.
The top court also directed the High Court to consider Azam Khan’s request for interim relief while hearing the plea.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 13:31 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred Samajwadi Party leader and former UP Minister Mohammad Azam Khan’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Allahabad High Court. A Division Bench of the High Court will hear the matter on November 16.
 
The top court also directed the High Court to consider Azam Khan’s request for interim relief while hearing the plea. The apex court ordered that the case records be transferred to the High Court within two days so that all legal contentions could be considered.
 
Appearing for Azam Khan, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged that his client was being subjected to political persecution. Sibal told the court that 87 FIRs had earlier been registered against the SP leader.
 
Sibal further claimed that Khan was arrested again shortly after securing bail in other cases, alleging that the ED action was part of a pattern of harassment.
 
Hearing the matter, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that there could be some substance in Sibal’s arguments. However, the CJI clarified that the Supreme Court did not wish to express any opinion on the merits of the case.
 
The matter will now be taken up by the Allahabad High Court on November 16. 
 
On November 2, the Samajwadi Party leader had moved Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the ED shortly after his release in a dual PAN car case last week. The ED had arrested Khan in a money laundering case.  
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Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

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Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

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Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

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Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16
Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16
Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16
Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16
Supreme Court Refers Azam Khan’s Plea Against ED Arrest to Allahabad High Court, Hearing on November 16

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