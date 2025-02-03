Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Direction To Recall TN Governor

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking the recall of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who walked out of the Legislative Assembly on January 6 without delivering his customary address.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar deemed the petition filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin as “ill-conceived” and stated that no directive could be issued to the Secretary of the President of India regarding the Governor’s removal.

Governor Ravi’s walkout occurred after the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the Tamil Nadu State anthem, was sung at the beginning of his address, rather than the national anthem, despite his requests. In his plea, Sukin argued that Ravi had staged a “hat-trick” of walkouts and violated constitutional norms.

He further alleged that the Governor’s actions were politically motivated, citing his criticism of the Dravidian model of governance, which he called “an expired ideology.”

Ravi’s walkout on January 6 sparked controversy, as he claimed that the national anthem had not been played before the Assembly convened, despite his repeated requests.

The plea also highlighted Ravi’s frequent political remarks and his refusal to approve legislation, as well as his criticism of Tamil Nadu’s governance model. It argued that the Governor had violated the conduct expected of the office and engaged in political commentary, which is outside his constitutional role.

The court, however, refrained from intervening in the matter, reinforcing the Governor’s autonomy in performing his duties as per the Constitution.

