Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Quit Party, Backed Vijay’s TVK Government

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the resignations of six former AIADMK MLAs who crossed over to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana declined to intervene, observing that an elected representative resigning from the legislature and taking up a ministerial post is part of the regular political process.

The petition argued that legislators were using tactical resignations to avoid disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, which deals with the anti-defection law. The counsel urged the Supreme Court to exercise its extraordinary writ jurisdiction, claiming that a constitutional vacuum had emerged.

Supreme Court says FIR must be investigated as law takes its course

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the MLAs had bypassed disqualification penalties by resigning under Article 190(3)(b) of the Constitution and subsequently securing positions in the ruling government.

The counsel also referred to an FIR registered over allegations of horse-trading and inducement linked to the MLAs’ crossover, arguing that their resignations could not be examined in isolation. However, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the challenge under its constitutional jurisdiction and stressed the distinction between writ remedies and criminal investigations.

“Let the FIR be investigated. Law will take its course,” Justice Bagchi observed while dismissing the petition.

Supreme Court challenge follows Madras High Court ruling on six MLAs

The case follows a Madras High Court ruling that upheld the resignations while setting a two-month deadline for deciding disqualification petitions. A Division Bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice Arul Murugan had dismissed a petition filed by AIADMK Whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy challenging the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s swift acceptance of the resignations.

The six MLAs were S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, Esakki Subbaya, C Vijaya Bhaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar. They had defied the AIADMK party whip during a confidence motion by backing the Vijay-led TVK government before resigning from their seats.

Supreme Court leaves disqualification proceedings separate from resignations

The Madras High Court held that resignation and disqualification are separate constitutional processes. It clarified that accepting an MLA’s resignation does not make pending proceedings under the Tenth Schedule infructuous.

The High Court directed the Assembly Speaker to decide the disqualification petitions on their merits within two months. The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the writ petition does not, by itself, alter that direction. The criminal allegations connected to the crossover are also subject to investigation.

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