Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking disclosure of the percentage of ethanol blended in petrol sold to consumers, while granting the petitioner liberty to approach the concerned High Court.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale was hearing a petition filed by N.K. Goswami, who argued that consumers have a right to know the composition of the fuel they purchase.

Goswami submitted that petrol bills and receipts issued at fuel stations do not specify the percentage of ethanol blended with the petrol. He argued that consumers should be provided clear information about the fuel being sold to them.

Petition seeks directions to centre

The plea by Goswami sought directions to the Centre to ensure that the ethanol content of petrol is disclosed to consumers at fuel stations. Goswami argued that such disclosure would enable consumers to make informed choices about the fuel they purchase.

During the proceedings, the petitioner also referred to an earlier hearing in which, according to him, the Attorney General had described the government’s ethanol-blending programme as an “experiment.”

Govt opposes plea by petitioner

The Attorney General opposed the manner in which the petition was being pursued and contended that the petition effectively sought to make the Union government answerable to the petitioner. Responding to the objection, Goswami clarified that the plea was not intended to serve any personal interest but sought to protect the rights of consumers at large. “Not to me, to the citizens of India. We have a right to know what we are purchasing.” he submitted before the court.

The Attorney General further alleged that the petition was a ‘proxy petition’ and informed the court that a similar plea had already been dismissed by the Supreme Court last year, reported Live Law.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to entertain the plea and granted the petitioner the liberty to approach the appropriate High Court for relief.