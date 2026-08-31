LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol

The plea by Goswami sought directions to the Centre to ensure that the ethanol content of petrol is disclosed to consumers at fuel stations. Goswami argued that such disclosure would enable consumers to make informed choices about the fuel they purchase.

The Attorney General opposed the manner in which the petition was being pursued and contended that the petition effectively sought to make the Union government answerable to the petitioner.
The Attorney General opposed the manner in which the petition was being pursued and contended that the petition effectively sought to make the Union government answerable to the petitioner.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 15:18 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking disclosure of the percentage of ethanol blended in petrol sold to consumers, while granting the petitioner liberty to approach the concerned High Court.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale was hearing a petition filed by N.K. Goswami, who argued that consumers have a right to know the composition of the fuel they purchase.

You Might Be Interested In

Goswami submitted that petrol bills and receipts issued at fuel stations do not specify the percentage of ethanol blended with the petrol. He argued that consumers should be provided clear information about the fuel being sold to them.

Petition seeks directions to centre

The plea by Goswami sought directions to the Centre to ensure that the ethanol content of petrol is disclosed to consumers at fuel stations. Goswami argued that such disclosure would enable consumers to make informed choices about the fuel they purchase.

During the proceedings, the petitioner also referred to an earlier hearing in which, according to him, the Attorney General had described the government’s ethanol-blending programme as an “experiment.”

Govt opposes plea by petitioner

The Attorney General opposed the manner in which the petition was being pursued and contended that the petition effectively sought to make the Union government answerable to the petitioner. Responding to the objection, Goswami clarified that the plea was not intended to serve any personal interest but sought to protect the rights of consumers at large. “Not to me, to the citizens of India. We have a right to know what we are purchasing.” he submitted before the court.

The Attorney General further alleged that the petition was a ‘proxy petition’ and informed the court that a similar plea had already been dismissed by the Supreme Court last year, reported Live Law.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to entertain the plea and granted the petitioner the liberty to approach the appropriate High Court for relief.

 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol
Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?

India Has Solved Financial Access. Has It Solved Financial Confidence?

Caught On Cam: 3-Year-Old Tied To Chair For 3 Hours, Ears Pulled And Slapped At Delhi Playschool

What Is LR-AShM Missile? What Is Its Range, Key Features And How Is It Different From BrahMos?

DHS Multispecialty Hospital inaugurates new twin tower, launches J&J VELYS Robotic Knee Replacement System in Ahmedabad

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol

Who Is Dinesh Kumar Khara? Former SBI Chief Emerges As Key Candidate To Succeed Jagdishan As HDFC MD & CEO

ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report

Karim Benzema Transfer Latest News: Al Hilal Exit Confirmed After Shock Six-Month Spell | Where Will Real Madrid Legend Go Next?

Who Is Utkarsh Saxena? From Supreme Court Clerk to TIME100 AI Honouree Transforming 6,000 Indian Courtrooms

Daayra Trailer Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals The Spotlight In Meghna Gulzar’s Gripping Crime Thriller; Here’s What The True-Events Story Is About

From Manoj Tiwari to Pawan Singh: Bhojpuri Stars Who Married Twice, Know Their Love Stories

WATCH Video: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls 8 Runs Short of Duleep Trophy Century After Breaking 57-Year-Old Record | East Zone vs Central Zone

Drishyam 3 Hindi Starcast Salary: Ajay Devgn Charges Up To Rs 22 Crore — How Much Are Tabu, Shriya Saran And Others Getting?

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy Set For India Return; Big Update on Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol

QUICK LINKS