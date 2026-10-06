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Home > India News > Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies

The petitioner argued that reciting the Preamble in schools could help students understand and imbibe the constitutional values and principles enshrined in it.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and AG Masih declined to interfere with the matter and dismissed the petition.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and AG Masih declined to interfere with the matter and dismissed the petition.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 12:35 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking directions to make recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution mandatory during morning assemblies in schools across the country.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and AG Masih declined to interfere with the matter and dismissed the petition.

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The petition had sought a direction to all schools to mandatorily recite the preamble to the constitution during their morning assemblies.

The petitioner argued that reciting the Preamble in schools could help students understand and imbibe the constitutional values and principles enshrined in it.

However, the Supreme Court refused to issue such a direction and said it would not intervene in the matter.

The preamble declares India to be a ‘Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic’ and sets out the constitutional objectives of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

The ruling comes in the context of recurring demands for greater constitutional awareness among schoolchildren, including through educational activities and assemblies.

However, the court’s decision means that there is no nationwide judicial mandate requiring schools to include Preamble recitation in their morning assemblies.

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Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies

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Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies

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Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies

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