Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Probe Jantar Mantar Protest FIRs, CJI Says ‘These Are Young Students’

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking an independent investigation into FIRs registered by Delhi Police against students who took part in the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest, saying the petition effectively challenged its own earlier decision to quash the cases. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, said it had invoked Article 142 of the Constitution after considering the protesters’ young age, their families and their future.

The petition was filed by L Ramanathan before the Supreme Court passed its September 1 order quashing the FIRs. It argued that the police, like the judiciary, is an independent and sovereign institution and that courts should not interfere in its functions of maintaining law and order, investigating crimes and bringing offenders to justice.

Supreme Court questions plea seeking fresh probe into student protest FIRs

Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, appearing for Ramanathan, questioned the maintainability of public interest litigation when the actual litigants were not before the court. He remarked that people approached the court as though it were their “private property”.

The Chief Justice told him that the petitioner was effectively seeking a review of the earlier order. “Your client should see our order. This petition is like seeking review of our order (quashing FIRs by invoking Art. 142),” the CJI said.

Explaining why the court had quashed the cases, the CJI observed: “You say we should not have invoked Article 142 and quashed FIRs. Please appreciate, these are young students. We have to see their parents, their future. We don’t want them to have to come to court.”

Supreme Court cites Himachal Pradesh protest cases and Covid-19 crisis

The bench also referred to a recent order quashing criminal cases in Himachal Pradesh linked to public protests during the Covid-19 pandemic. The CJI noted that the protesters there had staged a sit-in and caused damage to public property, but said the circumstances of the pandemic had shaped public reactions.

“In Himachal Pradesh, they sat on dharna, they caused loss to public property. But when there was COVID, people of this country were not ready to face this kind of crisis, so people reacted in a way they could react,” the CJI remarked.

The court noted that the High Court had refused to quash the FIRs in the student protest matter, but the Supreme Court intervened after considering that the accused were young students and not hardened criminals.

Supreme Court rejects plea over Jantar Mantar protest FIRs

The July 20 “Sansad Chalo” demonstration was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over NEET paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the education system. Following the protest, Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs against students and others over alleged violence.

After widespread public outrage, the Supreme Court clarified on August 3 that authorities could close or withdraw FIRs against students linked to the protests. The withdrawal of the cases was a precondition agreed to by the Union during negotiations with CJP leaders to end the nationwide protests.

Supreme Court asked to ensure independent police investigation

Ramanathan’s petition sought a declaration that police, like the judiciary, is sovereign and independent in maintaining law and order, investigating crimes and bringing the guilty to book. It argued that police functions should not face interference unless officers have acted contrary to law, which it described as a disputed question of fact.

The plea also sought directions to the Union government, the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Delhi government to ensure that investigations into the protest-related FIRs were conducted independently, fairly and in accordance with law. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition, holding that the relief sought amounted to a challenge to its earlier decision to quash the FIRs.

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