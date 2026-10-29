Supreme Court Reserves Order on Delhi-NCR Firecracker Ban, Says Will Balance Health, Religious Sentiments

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the firecrackers’ ban in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali. The top court said it would soon pass a balanced order keeping in mind religious sentiments, public health and environmental concerns.

The apex court also observed that burning firecrackers was bound to increase air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale was hearing the matter.

During the hearing, the court remarked that it was passing orders on firecrackers every year, but their orders are becoming academic. It also observed that its orders were more often breached than followed.

The bench suggested exploring innovative ways to create awareness and sensitise people, particularly the younger generation about the harmful effects of firecrackers. The court proposed involving prominent personalities, including sports stars such as Virat Kohli, for awareness campaigns.

The court also sought details of enforcement measures to implement restrictions on firecrackers, particularly prosecutions against those violating the rules.

During the hearing, the amicus curiae raised questions about the assessment of relaxations granted for firecrackers last year. The court was told that despite permission for green crackers, prohibited firecrackers were allegedly being used. He also submitted that teams responsible for enforcing the restrictions did not have adequate data on violations.

The Supreme Court questioned whether the plea before it was seeking a complete ban on firecrackers.